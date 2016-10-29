Poehls was one of the few who were able to get traction on a sloppy field which had been torn up due to inclement weather during the week.

"It was well played football on both sides. Field conditions were a factor here. It got a little muddy and a little slippery," D-G-F head coach Tony Soderberg said. "That was a fun football game to watch. I thought both sides played really well."

Against Roseau in last Tuesday's section quarterfinal win, it was Garrett Scheel who led the charge for the Rebels. This time, it was Poehls turn to carry the load. The senior running back rushed for 124 yards on 14 carries. He rushed for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown as well.

"That was all up front. They were getting their blocks and getting their head on the right side," Poehls said. "I was just running through the hole they were creating."

When the Rebels needed a big play, they turned to Poehls. He averaged more than 8 yards per carry and hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass as well.

"He is a senior captain on our team and there is a reason he does things like that," Soderberg said. "He put in a lot of time in the weight room in the off-season and he joined track two years, so he could get faster for football. His hard work has paid off for him; he is reaping the benefits and doing the right things."

On the first play of the second half, Poehls was open in the defensive backfield and Ethan Edeen found him. Poehls did the rest, scampering 62 yards for the score.

"We got a couple of big plays and they got a couple of big plays, which was basically the story," Soderberg said. "It's tough to drive down the field with these conditions. It was big plays and we were lucky to get a couple more than they did."

It remained a one-point game until the fourth quarter when Poehls scampered free. He went 69 yards, giving the Rebels a 19-12 lead after a missed extra point.

The Yellowjackets were pinned deep in their own territory after a punt, and were hoping to drive 95 yards for the score. However, a fumble near the 28-yard line gave the Rebels the ball back.

"It was the only turnover of the game and usually that's what decides these game is turnovers," Soderberg said. "That was a big thing for us. We did score on it, but they let us score. That's key to winning football games is that you can't turn over the ball and our kids did a good job of that."

Poehls punched it in from 10 yards out. The Rebels then recovered a surprise onside kick, running out the clock on the Yellowjackets.

The Rebels improve their mark to 9-1 overall and will play either Pequot Lakes or Aitkin in the section title game scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3 in the Fargodome. The Yellowjackets end the season with a record of 6-4.

Perham 0 6 6 0 --12

DGF 0 13 0 13 --26

DGF--Poehls 62 pass from Edeen (kick failed)

P--Moser 35 pass from Beachy (kick failed)

DGF--Poehls 2 run (Stalboerger kick)

P--Moser 59 pass from Beachy (pass failed)

DGF--Poehls 69 run (kick failed)

DGF--Poehls 10 run (Stalboerger kick)