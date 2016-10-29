Trick play helps Shiloh Christian beat Hankinson

Running back Cody Griess took the ball, rolled out to the right, and threw a touchdown pass to Canaan Fagerland for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown as the No. 2-ranked Skyhawks edged Hankinson 12-8 at Miller Field Saturday in a 9-man state quarterfinal game.

"We had pretty good coverage," Hankinson coach Jason Monilaws said. "I talked to our safety and he said he ended up tipping the ball, but he was right there. It was just a good play by Shiloh."

Hankinson managed 118 yards on the ground and just 23 through the air. The Skyhawks finished with 83 yards on 37 carries.

Shiloh threw for 100 yards as the Skyhawks remained unbeaten by rallying from an early deficit for the second straight week. Shiloh came back from a 27-6 first-half deficit against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood in the second round.

The Pirates fumbled the ball seven times, losing four of them, while Shiloh threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble.

Hankinson had a chance to take a two-score lead on their opening possession of the third quarter driving to the Shiloh 6. But a pair of false-start penalties stalled the drive.

"That little mishap we had down there, that was the game," Monilaws said. "We punch that in, we probably win the game. The kids played a heck of a game. They fought hard. I think we did a pretty good job against a very, very good football team."

Hankinson ends its season at 8-2. Shiloh Christian (10-0) will host top-ranked Thompson (10-0) in the state semifinals on Saturday at Miller Field.

Thompson 52, Napoleon-GS 0

THOMPSON, N.D.—Adam Diedrich ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns and Calen Schwabe threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns to lift Thompson to a 9-man state quarterfinal win over Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter.

Diedrich carried the ball 17 times and scored on runs of 8 and 7 yards. Schwabe completed 14 of 20 passes with scoring passes for 47, 40 and 22 yards. Schwabe also ran 9 times for 54 yards.