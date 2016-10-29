Mahnomen wins big to advance to section title game

Foss scored on a 34-yard run to give Mahnomen a 14-0 lead and scored on a 24-yard run to make it 43-0 in the third quarter. Jon Starkey rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns while Izaiah Asher ran for 57 yards and one touchdown..

Mahnomen, which had 409 yards of total offense, advances to the section championship game to be played at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Fargodome.

Polk County West 34, Fosston 0

FISHER, Minn.—With its Class 1A, Section 8 semifinal shutout win on Saturday, Polk County West gets another shot at Mahnomen.

Polk County West, a consolidation of East Grand Forks Sacred Heart, Climax and Fisher, will take an 8-2 record in the section championship game at 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Fargodome. Polk County West, the No. 2 seed in the section, will play top-seeded Mahnomen—which handed Polk County West a 26-12 loss on Oct. 9.