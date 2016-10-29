Pequot Lakes tops top-seeded Aitkin; face DGF in section title game
AITKIN, Minn.—Pequot Lakes, the No. 4 seed in the Class 3A, Section 8 football playoffs, knocked off top-seed Aitkin 14-0 Saturday in a section semifinal game.
Pequot Lakes will take a 7-3 record into the section championship game scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Fargodome against No. 2 seed Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Pequot Lakes' losses have come against Class 3A Perham (29-13) and Class 4A teams Fergus Falls (28-26) and Detroit Lakes (34-25).