Loegering runs wild in Hawley's section semifinal win

Loegering, who averaged 11 yards per carry, scores on runs of 78, 22, 68, 2, 3 and 14 yards.

Hawley advances to the section championship game to be held at 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, in the Fargodome against unbeaten Barnesville.

Barnesville 32, United North Central 0

BARNESVILLE, Minn.—Barnesville remained undefeated with a convincing win in a Class 2A, Section 8 semifinal game.

The Trojans, now sporting a 9-0 record, will play a section title game at 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, in the Fargodome against Hawley. Barnesville beat Hawley 40-18 on Oct. 7

Otter Tail Central 38, Breckenridge 21

BATTLE LAKE, Minn.—After starting the season with two straight losses, Otter Tail Central will take an eight-game winning streak into the Class 2A, Section 6 championship game.

Otter Tail Central posted a section semifinal win over Breckenridge Saturday night—two weeks after beating the Cowboys 26-20. Otter Tail Central, which lost its first two games of the season to Barnesville and Osakis, will take an 8-2 record into the section title game scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, in the Fargodome, against Pillager.

Breckenridge's season ends with a 6-4 record.

Pillager 43, Staples-Motley 14

HAWLEY, Minn.—Ridge Hunstad rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns to lead Pillager to a Class 2A, Section 6 semifinal win Saturday.

Eli Horn added two touchdowns on eight carries for 39 yards in the win.

Pillager will take a 10-0 record into the section championship game scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, in the Fargodome.