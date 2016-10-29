Search
    Loegering runs wild in Hawley's section semifinal win

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:07 p.m.

    HAWLEY, Minn.—Donnie Loegering carried the ball 27 times for 296 yards and six touchdowns to lift Hawley to 49-27 Class 2A, Section 8 semifinal victory over Bagley Saturday.

    Loegering, who averaged 11 yards per carry, scores on runs of 78, 22, 68, 2, 3 and 14 yards.

    Hawley advances to the section championship game to be held at 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, in the Fargodome against unbeaten Barnesville.

    Barnesville 32, United North Central 0

    BARNESVILLE, Minn.—Barnesville remained undefeated with a convincing win in a Class 2A, Section 8 semifinal game.

    The Trojans, now sporting a 9-0 record, will play a section title game at 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, in the Fargodome against Hawley. Barnesville beat Hawley 40-18 on Oct. 7

    Otter Tail Central 38, Breckenridge 21

    BATTLE LAKE, Minn.—After starting the season with two straight losses, Otter Tail Central will take an eight-game winning streak into the Class 2A, Section 6 championship game.

    Otter Tail Central posted a section semifinal win over Breckenridge Saturday night—two weeks after beating the Cowboys 26-20. Otter Tail Central, which lost its first two games of the season to Barnesville and Osakis, will take an 8-2 record into the section title game scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, in the Fargodome, against Pillager.

    Breckenridge's season ends with a 6-4 record.

    Pillager 43, Staples-Motley 14

    HAWLEY, Minn.—Ridge Hunstad rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns to lead Pillager to a Class 2A, Section 6 semifinal win Saturday.

    Eli Horn added two touchdowns on eight carries for 39 yards in the win.

    Pillager will take a 10-0 record into the section championship game scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, in the Fargodome.

