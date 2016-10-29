Search
    Lingen's passing attack lifts Kindred over Beulah

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:12 p.m.
    Central-Cass receiver Andrew Roden (9) avoids the tackle attempt by Cole Spies (27) and Kurt Dickhut (16) of St. Mary's in the first half of Saturday's class AA quarterfinal game at MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck. 10-29-2016

    BEULAH, N.D.—Ethan Lingen completed 11 of 13 passes for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns to lift Kindred to a 34-21 win over Beulah Saturday in a Class 2A state quarterfinal football game.

    KIndred jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to a Derek Houska 6-yard touchdown run, a Lingen 2-yard scoring run, a 20-yard scoring pass from Lingen to Brock Benson and a 40-yard scoring pass from Lingen to Nicky Zink.

    After Beulah cut the lead to 28-14 in the third quarter, Lingen hooked up with Benson for a 57-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-14.

    Benson caught five passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns while Zink caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Houska carried the ball 21 times for 85 yards.

    Kindred, 8-2, will play a state semifinal game at Fargo Shanley.

    Bismarck St. Mary's 28, Central Cass 6

    BISMARCK, N.D.—Cole Gendreau threw two touchdown passes as top-ranked Bismarck St. Mary's cashed in on some Central Cass turnovers to claim a first-round win in the Class 2A state playoffs.

    Gendreau threw touchdown passes of 14 and 41 yards to Luke Kambeitz as St. Mary's improved to 10-0 for the season. St. Mary's will play Hillsboro-Central Valley in next weekend's semifinals.

    Central Cass, whose season ends with a 5-5 record, lost four of five fumbles. Max Farquhar scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter for Central Cass' only touchdown.

    Hillsboro-Central Valley 38, Dickinson Trinity 26

    HILLSBORO, N.D.—Hillsboro-Central Valley built a 30-6 halftime lead to claim a home victory in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game.

    Austin Reed ran for a 4-yard touchdown and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Henningsgard to give Hillsboro-Central Valley a 16-0 lead in the first quarter. Grant Skager caught a 1-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 10-yard score to make it 30-6 at halftime.

    Reed ran for 75 yards and threw for 160 yards. Skager ran for 135 yards while Henningsgard had 154 receiving yards.

    Hillsboro-Central Valley advances to the state semifinals with a 7-2 record. Trinity's season ends with a 6-4 record.

