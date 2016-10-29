Lingen's passing attack lifts Kindred over Beulah

KIndred jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to a Derek Houska 6-yard touchdown run, a Lingen 2-yard scoring run, a 20-yard scoring pass from Lingen to Brock Benson and a 40-yard scoring pass from Lingen to Nicky Zink.

After Beulah cut the lead to 28-14 in the third quarter, Lingen hooked up with Benson for a 57-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-14.

Benson caught five passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns while Zink caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Houska carried the ball 21 times for 85 yards.

Kindred, 8-2, will play a state semifinal game at Fargo Shanley.

Bismarck St. Mary's 28, Central Cass 6

BISMARCK, N.D.—Cole Gendreau threw two touchdown passes as top-ranked Bismarck St. Mary's cashed in on some Central Cass turnovers to claim a first-round win in the Class 2A state playoffs.

Gendreau threw touchdown passes of 14 and 41 yards to Luke Kambeitz as St. Mary's improved to 10-0 for the season. St. Mary's will play Hillsboro-Central Valley in next weekend's semifinals.

Central Cass, whose season ends with a 5-5 record, lost four of five fumbles. Max Farquhar scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter for Central Cass' only touchdown.

Hillsboro-Central Valley 38, Dickinson Trinity 26

HILLSBORO, N.D.—Hillsboro-Central Valley built a 30-6 halftime lead to claim a home victory in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game.

Austin Reed ran for a 4-yard touchdown and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Henningsgard to give Hillsboro-Central Valley a 16-0 lead in the first quarter. Grant Skager caught a 1-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 10-yard score to make it 30-6 at halftime.

Reed ran for 75 yards and threw for 160 yards. Skager ran for 135 yards while Henningsgard had 154 receiving yards.

Hillsboro-Central Valley advances to the state semifinals with a 7-2 record. Trinity's season ends with a 6-4 record.