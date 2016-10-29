Rocori's regular-season losses, however, came against Class 5A opponents—to St. Cloud Tech, Sartell-St. Stephen and Alexandria. Rocori scored all of its points in the second half while limiting the Lakers to a season low 124 yards of total offense.

Rocori, which had 361 total yards, takes a 7-3 record to the section championship game scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at Alexandria, against Willmar—which posted its own upset with a semifinal win over Fergus Falls.

Detroit Lakes, whose only previous loss was a 12-6 setback to Fergus Falls, ends it season with a 7-2 record.

Willmar 35, Fergus Falls 34

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—Willmar football scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter—the last with less than a minute to play—to dethrone top-seed Fergus Falls 35-34 Saturday in a Class 4A, Section 8 semifinal game.

Rylie Sheridan carried the ball 22 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns while Harrison Christensen completed 10 of 20 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown for Fergus Falls.

It's the second-straight year Willmar has defeated the top-seed Otters on their home field. The Cardinals, which had 506 yards of total offense, will take a 4-6 record into the section championship game at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at Alexandria.

Fergus Falls' season ends with an 8-1 record.