In both games, BSU led 1-0 going into the third period. But this time around, the Beavers scored three goals in the third period to finish off the Seawolves in regulation, 4-0, and earn yet another Western Collegiate Hockey Association sweep.

"This was a good weekend for us because you've got to learn how to play against teams that are really really good defensively," BSU head coach Tom Serratore said of the Seawolves. "They're committed to defense. I thought they played two great road games."

Junior Gerry Fitzgerald, freshman Dylan McCrory, junior Kyle Bauman and sophomore TJ Roo all scored for the Beavers (6-2-0, 6-0-0 WCHA), who remain alone atop the WCHA standings with 18 points.

Michael Bitzer made 17 saves to earn the shutout—his third of the season and the 13th of his career. With it, he passed former BSU goaltending great Matt Climie for the program's all-time record.

"We've had so many great goaltenders play here, just take a look at the All-Americans we've had," said Serratore, who also had a milestone Saturday with his 250th win behind the BSU bench. "Bitz is right there with all of them."

Bitzer, a junior from Moorhead, Minn., said he knew he had the chance to set the record with his next shutout but tried it to dwell on it.

"I knew I was two away (from tying it) going into the season but it's not anything I really think about," Bitzer said.

Gerry Fitzgerald had put the Beavers up 1-0 with his second-period power-play tally. Fitzgerald one-timed a feed from Charlie O'Connor and it hit the crossbar before going in bar-down past Anchorage goaltender Olivier Mantha, who finished with 31 saves on 35 shots.

But instead of allowing the Seawolves (1-5-0, 0-2-0 WCHA) to tie it up, the Beavers kept pushing.

"We had to keep doing what we're doing," said McCrory of the team's mood heading to the third period I thought we were playing well. It was a matter of time before we broke those guys. We're fast and it's hard to play us. I think my goal just opened the floodgates for everyone else."

McCrory netted his first collegiate goal just 2 minutes, 31 seconds into the middle frame to make it 2-0. The freshman from Kirkland, Quebec, was a healthy scratch on Friday but made the most of his play on Saturday, crashing the net and sliding the puck past Mantha for a greasy rebound goal from Jay Dickman and Nate Arentz.

Bauman scored a power-play tally at 5:40 when he stuffed the puck beneath underneath Mantha's five-hole.

Roo then finished things off at 16:03, netting his first career goal following a feed from Jordan Heller with four minutes to play in the game.

The Seawolves were sitting on just 10 shots on net for the game for much of the third period, but a late power play with just 2:57 left gave them seven more chances to attempt to beat Bitzer.

One flurry in particular saw the former Moorhead Spud make two stops on Mason Mitchell to his left before wheeling around and stuffing Jonah Renouf's wraparound attempt on the right post.

That helped preserve the shutout, BSU was able to kill the penalty and burn the final 45 seconds to help Bitzer earn the shutout.

"Our defense played well all game, and our forwards (played good defense)," Bitzer said. "A lot of sticks in lanes, a lot of blocked shots. I didn't have to do much, for the most part. If I'm only called on a couple times a game to make a few saves, they're making my night pretty easy."