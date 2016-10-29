Spuds lose double-overtime heartbreaker at Alexandria

Instead, Jaran Roste's throw went through the hands of a couple Spuds' defensive backs and to senior receiver Spencer Hockert for a 73-yard touchdown.

"They both tipped it and it just fell right into my hands," Hockert said. "I was just booking it from there ... that just gave us new life. I can't even explain it. It was unreal."

The Cardinals could have tied it with a point after, but a bobbled snap never allowed the kick to get off. In the end, it just added to the dramatics as the two teams went to two overtimes where Alexandria won 37-30 to punch its ticket to the Minnesota Class 5A, Section 8 title game. In the process, the Cardinals got a bad taste out of their mouths after ending the Spuds' season after Moorhead had done the same to them for four straight years.

"It's amazing," Alexandria's junior receiver Cody Fabor said. "I know we're going to enjoy this win. It's a big one. We'll celebrate this one."

It looked like it wouldn't happen through much of the first half. The Cardinals found themselves down 14-0 after Moorhead's Otis Weah went 78-yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, it was again Hockert who gave his team some life with a 91-yard touchdown return.

Alexandria had a chance to tie it on its next possession, but the Spuds stuffed Roste on a quarterback keeper inside the 1-yard line to keep it a 14-7 game.

Just a couple first downs would have flipped the field position back in the Spuds' favor. Instead, Moorhead did even better, driving more than 99 yards for a touchdown on a Weah 20-yard run. That's how things went to the half with Moorhead leading 21-7.

The Cardinals are never out of a game with their offense, and they kept things close despite never holding a lead until the final 37-30 score. Roste connected with Fabor on a 10-yard screen pass for a touchdown that cut their deficit to 21-14 midway through the third.

Late in the quarter, the Spuds gave Alexandria a gift by attempting a fake punt at their own 24-yard line. Junior Michael Empting tipped the pass and Alexandria took over at the 19. Bryce Ludwig caught a ball down to the 3, and Roste ran it in for the 21-21 tie after a Zach Harstad extra point.

"There were nerves, but the kids never seemed to get rattled," Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said. "A lot of character was shown by our kids."

Moorhead showed it too after the Cardinals rallied back. Sam Grove gave his team the lead at 27-21 with a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 4:42 left. The extra point was blocked, so Alexandria could have won it in regulation on the ensuing Hockert 73-yard reception had they been able to convert their own PAT.

"A lot of things didn't go our way tonight," Empting said, "but that tipped ball to Spencer ended up going our way."

The two teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime from Harstad and Moorhead's Brady Leach. The Spuds again could have clinched it with an interception in the opening extra session, but another ball went through a defensive player's hands and to the the ground.

In the end, Alexandria made Moorhead pay for missed opportunities.

"Absolutely no doubt entered my mind," Fabor said of overcoming two 14-point deficits. "I'm just proud of this team for how we responded."

Their reward is a section title game showdown with Sartell-St. Stephen (6-3) this at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at St. John's University.

"I don't think it could have gone any other way," Empting said. "Moorhead is playing some good football and our kids showed tremendous character. Double overtime with these two teams seems about right, and the right team won this time."

Moorhead 7 14 0 6 3 0 --30

Alexandria 0 7 7 13 3 7 --37

M--Grove 2 run (Leach kick)

M--Weah 78 run (Leach kick)

A--Hockert 91-yard kickoff return (Harstad kick)

M--Weah 20 run (Leach kick)

A--Roste 10 pass to Faber (Harstad kick)

A--Roste 3 run (Harstad kick)

M--Grove 5 run (kick blocked)

A--Hockert 73 pass Roste (kick failed)

M--Leach 25 FG

A--Harstad 22 FG

A--Roste 10 run (Harstad kick)