McFeely: Another game, another grinder, another win

But here it is, getting late in the season, and the mighty Bison remain just as mighty as ever. At least to the naked eye.

The positive: NDSU is 7-1 and in control of its destiny for a top playoff seed and Fargodome advantage in the playoffs after sneaking past Northern Iowa 24-20 on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the UNI-Dome. Win the next three games and the Bison will likely be the No. 1 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision postseason.

The negative: It's never easy. Every time it seems like the Bison have a chance to put some distance between themselves and an opponent, something happens. There has been only one victory that could be considered a blowout this season. Even the one loss was a meat-grinder that South Dakota State won in, literally, the final second.

"There's a lot of people who doubt our guys," Bison coach Chris Klieman said after Tre Dempsey's interception of Panther young gun Eli Dunne finally sealed the victory. "A win's a win. We don't care if we win by four, we don't care if we win by eight. Some people want us to win by 30 all the time. We'll take wins."

Mental note to self: Follow up with a question at Klieman's weekly press conference requesting a list of all the people who doubt NDSU. A list of people who've spotted Bigfoot might be longer.

Be that as it may, this is a team that seems unable to widen the gap between itself and an opponent. At least most of the time. The Bison put the pedal to the floor against Illinois State (31-10) and eventually grinded Missouri State to a fine dust in the fourth quarter (27-3) but their other six games have been decided by a single score. That includes two overtime victories.

"Even when we get up, we find a way to shoot ourselves in the foot and then they get back into the game," Klieman said. "That's the Valley. That's how good the Valley is."

Yes, Missouri Valley Football Conference is the best in FCS. There are a couple of teams with a little dog in them, but the others are good enough that a turnover here or a penalty there is enough to put a team on the hot seat.

That seems to be NDSU's problem. In its only loss, the Bison looked ready to bury the Jackrabbits until King Frazier fumbled. That gave Taryn Christion, Dallas Goedert and Jake Wieneke just enough of a pulse to come back and win.

The same thing happened against Northern Iowa. NDSU led 21-6 and had all the momentum when quarterback Easton Stick horribly underthrew a wide open RJ Urzendowski, who was streaking down the right sideline with nothing but seven points in front of him. Malcolm Washington made the interception for the Panthers, UNI's offense converted it into a touchdown and a potential blowout victory was suddenly 21-13 with 2:52 left in the third quarter.

The Bison were left to scratch and claw the rest of the way. It was mostly on the defense, again, to save the day as the offense, again, deserved to be placed on a milk carton.

After Chase Morlock's 8-yard TD run gave NDSU its 21-6 lead midway through the third quarter, the next five Bison possessions went like this: interception, field goal, punt, punt, interception.

It wasn't until Waterloo guy Lance Dunn broke a first down run with less than 2 minutes remaining that NDSU could breathe easy. Even then, Dunn ran out of bounds and the Bison were eventually forced to punt instead of being able to run out the clock.

But if you feel like hacking on the Bison offense, and you probably do, Klieman was having none of it. The coach got feisty when asked about his team's inability to control the ball in the second half.

"What did we run for today? A hundred and fifty? A hundred and twenty?" Klieman snapped.

When told the actual total was 217 yards, Klieman said: "Two-seventeen? You tell me the last time Northern Iowa's given up 217. That's pretty doggone successful. I'll take that every danged time. Easton missed a wide open RJ or we go up 28-6. We have some work to do in the passing game. Make no mistake: We run for 217 yards against Northern Iowa, that's pretty doggone good."

Oh, but coach, remember the expectations. You win five titles in a row and the expectations are through the roof. And you have to admit: If you run the ball in the second half against SDSU, you're undefeated. And if you run the ball better in the second half against UNI, you still have fingernails left.