Maybe it's some sort of symbol for "Cowboy Tough," but it appears old habits are hard to break for the ol' ball coach, who evidently reverted to the good ol' days of beating Ball State, Minnesota, Kansas State and all those other Bison monumental victories. This coaching profession provides quite the spectrum of highs and lows.

Take this week, for example, on the current state of affairs for sitting and former Bison coaches. At this time last year, you would have thought Bohl was due to retire from the game, hang out at some ranch near Laramie and try to improve his golf game.

The Cowboys won all of two games in his second year at the school and with a young team, the immediate future wasn't looking promising. Then Wyoming loses at beatable Eastern Michigan in September, a program that hasn't been bowl-eligible since 1995.

Now the Cowboys are 6-2, should be nationally ranked and you know Bohl's name will surface as a candidate for a better FBS job, like perhaps Purdue. The former King of Fargo, as one Forum columnist once coined him, is the reigning King of Laramie.

Former assistant and current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley fired his offensive coordinator earlier in the week, which appears to be the last step before he'll be the next guy to go. He was 14-41 heading into this Sunday and nobody in the NFL survives that pace.

Don't feel sorry for him and he would be the last guy to feel sorry for himself if things don't turn around quickly. Gus has made a nice living and he'll be back as a much-wanted defensive coordinator for some club.

Then there's NDSU's Chris Klieman, whose team on Saturday defeated Northern Iowa 24-20 to improve to 7-1 overall, playing the most difficult schedule in school history. With the exception of Illinois State and Missouri State, every game this season has been a difficult proposition and the Bison have come out on top seven of eight times.

We're not certain what the discussions on the team plane were on the trip back, but you have to wonder if Klieman is lobbying his administration to play at Drake University in Des Moines. He already has the Iowa Division I trifecta having coached wins at Iowa State (in 2014), at Iowa and now in Cedar Falls and only Drake stands in the way of a grand slam.

For a guy from Waterloo, Iowa, there has to be some immense satisfaction in that.

"Absolutely, not just me but throw Matt Entz in there too," Klieman said, referring to his defensive coordinator who also hails from Iowa. "To have the opportunity to come home twice this year and get two huge wins, we certainly understand the magnitude of those games and wins for us personally."

If Carson Wentz has taken Philadelphia by storm to the point of a nickname of "Wentzylvania," then the state of Iowa in the FCS coaching sense can be branded "Kliowa."

By Sunday, thoughts were turning to next Saturday when Youngstown State travels to Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. There's nothing like seeing a sporting public figure like Bo Pelini come to your town.

The last time a much-heralded former Nebraska coach came to Fargo to lead a football team was Bohl in 2003. It's a small world, this coaching profession, and the highs and lows can change quickly.