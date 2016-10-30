Bison clinch share of second straight Summit soccer title

NDSU improves to 10-7-1 overall and finishes Summit League play at 5-2-1 with the win, while IUPUI ends its season at 9-7-3 overall and 3-3-2 in league action.

The Bison will be the No. 1 seed when they host The Summit League postseason tournament beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, at Dacotah Field. NDSU will face fourth-seeded Oral Roberts Thursday at a time to be announced.

After both NDSU and IUPUI battled to a scoreless draw at halftime, the Bison struck in the second-half. Sophomore Britney Monteon netted what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 73rd-minute.

NDSU didn't waste much time adding to its advantage, as senior Lizzie Lukas corralled a bad clearance from IUPUI goalkeeper Catherine Schmidt and placed her shot into the back of the net six minutes later, increasing the North Dakota State lead to 2-0.

Freshman goalkeeper Monica Polgar collected her team and Summit League-best sixth shutout of the season.