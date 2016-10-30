Concordia men's hockey team wins in overtime
BLAINE, Minn.—Zach Doerring scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Concordia's men's hockey team to a 3-2 win over Winona St. Mary's, Sunday, Oct. 30, at the MIAC Showcase.
Quinn Fuchs scored a goal with seven minutes left of regulation to help Concordia tie the score 2-2. Garrett Hendrickson scored Concordia's first goal in the second period.
Concordia's Jacob Stephen got the win in goal , stopping 33 of the 35 shots. Concordia finished the Showcase with a 2-0 record.