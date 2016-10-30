Dallas slips by Wentz, Eagles in overtime

The Cowboys (6-1) came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won on the first possession of OT. A scrambling Prescott hit tight end Jason Witten on a 5-yard touchdown to cap a 75-yard game-winning drive.

The Cowboys spent much of the game in comeback mode. Eagles rookie quarterback Wentz had the visitors in position to move into first place in the division with a 23-13 lead early in the fourth.

But Dallas' first-year quarterback rebounded from what had been an off night with a strong finishing kick. Prescott's 22-yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant tied the score with 3:04 remaining in regulation.

Bryant, back after missing three games with a knee injury, had season-high 113 yards receiving on four catches. NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott ran for 96 yards on 22 carries, ending a streak of four games with at least 130.

Prescott failed to complete at least half of his passes for the first time in his young career. The fourth-round draft pick went 19 of 39 for 287 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Wentz was efficient and didn't make a mistake in his first career game against Dallas. The second overall selection in 2016 NFL Draft completed 32 of 43 passes without an interception for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Wentz didn't stretch the field against the Cowboys, instead electing to keep his throws in a safe range. His longest completion was 14 yards. Wentz found Jordan Matthews 11 times for 65 yards and a score.

Darren Sproles had 103 combined rushing and receiving yards for the Eagles. The 12-year veteran passed LaDainian Tomlinson into eighth place all-time in NFL history for all-purpose yards from scrimmage.

Philadelphia (4-3) went up 20-10 by taking the second-half kickoff 69 yards in 12 plays. Wentz Jordan Matthews on a 5-yard touchdown.

The teams traded field goals before Dallas started its rally.

The Eagles went into halftime up 13-10 on Caleb Sturgis' 55-yard field goal as time expired. The tiebreaking kick was set up when Dorial Green-Beckham caught a short pass from Wentz and stepped out of bounds with one second left in the half.

The Eagles took an early 3-0 edge on Sturgis' 30-yard field goal. The Cowboys helped keep the drive alive with a fourth-down penalty when Philadelphia was punting.

Dallas came back with a touchdown march highlighted by Prescott's 53-yard bomb to Bryant. Prescott went the final 7 yards on a zone-read keeper.

After Dan Bailey put Dallas up 10-3 with a 38-yard field goal, Philadelphia tied the game with a 45-yard drive capped by Ryan Mathews' 1-yard run.

The Cowboys were on their way to a go-ahead score late in the second quarter, but Prescott was picked off in the end zone by Jordan Hicks. It was only the second interception thrown by Prescott this season.

Wentz took the Eagles 43 yards in 1:26 to get Sturgis into range.

The Cowboys are at Cleveland next week, while Philadelphia remains in division at the New York Giants.

NOTES: Dallas QB Tony Romo returned to practice last week on the limited basis but remained on the inactive list Sunday. The other inactives for the Cowboys were RB Lance Dunbar, RB Darius Jackson, S Kavon Frazier, LB Mark Nzeocha, DE Ryan Davis and OT Chaz Green. ... Dallas WR Dez Bryant, returning from a knee injury, was active for the first time since Sept. 25. ... Philadelphia DT Taylor Hart (ankle) was inactive after being picked up off waivers from San Francisco last week. The Eagles' other inactives: DT Bennie Logan, WR Bryce Treggs, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon and OL Isaac Seumalo. ... The roof was open at AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2013.