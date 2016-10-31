Strandemo finishes eighth at Big Ten cross country meet

Strandemo, a junior, led the Gophers with an eighth-place finish with a time of 21 minutes, 10.2 seconds. Strandemo's finish is the highest by a Gopher since Laura Docherty placed third in 2013.

"Overall, I thought it was a good day for our team," said Strandemo, who earned All-Big Ten second team honors with her finish. "I'm happy. I improved from by 20th-place finish last year. My goal was top seven this year, but eighth is good too."

Michigan won the team title with 63 points followed in order by Penn State (70), Michigan State (80) and Minnesota (140).