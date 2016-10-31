Science football team aims for a state title
WAHPETON, N.D.—The North Dakota State College of Science football team aims for a state championship it lost last year when it plays Central Lakes at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Cloud State University.
Science improved its record to 9-1 last Saturday when it claimed a 38-19 semifinal win over Rochester Community and Technical College. Sophomore quarterback Nick D-Aquisto scored two running touchdowns and threw for another in the semifinal win.
Science, which forced four turnovers against Rochester, will take on a Central Lakes team that sports a 10-0 record.