Two Tri-City Storm Soccer Club teams win titles

Members of the U16 boys team that won its division are: Jonas Adams, Kai Black, Gabe Borowicz, Jorgen Deitz, Casey Haldis, Jacob Harmon, Ben Knudson, Walter Markle, Zach Milbrandt, Ethan Olson, Jack Olson, Evan Reinholz, Noah Sahr, Tate Schloesser, Tate Simpson, Skyler Smeby, Andy Thomas and Jaden Zander.

Members of the U19 boys team that won its division are: Tjaden Anderson, Mason Brekke, Maxwell Busch, Bassel El-Rewini, Jarin Entzi, Jacob Fritz, Joseph Grundstrom, Samuel O'Keefe, Brain Rapp, Matthew Russell, Cody Sather, Austin Schafer, Sawyer Strait, Devon Thompson and Jamie Van Overschelde.