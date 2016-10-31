That was evident early last week when the head coach watched the film of his team's win over Western Illinois two weeks ago. It wasn't so much what happened on the field, Klieman said, but what didn't happen on the sideline.

Nobody got real excited over a good play.

"It was more like, whew, we dodged another bullet," Klieman said. "That's part of expectations, I know."

So the emphasis last week in the days leading up to the Northern Iowa victory on Saturday night was to put the emotions in proper perspective. As a teaching tool, Klieman showed the video of the Western game to his captains and a few older players and told them to focus on the sideline behavior.

"And they were like, wow coach, we didn't realize it was like that," Klieman said. "We tell our guys all the time, especially the younger guys, don't ever play not to lose. Play to win. And don't be afraid to fail, don't be afraid to make a mistake. Guys, we only had before last week four guaranteed games left and you could notice a huge difference on our sideline this past Saturday."

Like when Matt Plank's interception late in the game that preserved a 24-20 win at UNI, a victory that pushed the Bison into the conversation for a high playoff seed in the FCS playoffs. The players had to be held back from getting too close onto the field in celebration.

"You know how many seniors we have (10), for a good chunk of those this is their last chance to play football," Klieman said. "This is the best time of their life and they need to enjoy it with their brothers out there playing. Now I told them, that doesn't mean (some Bison assistant coaches) aren't going to yell at you, we're doing it to try and make you better. Bottom line is we just have to enjoy the game."

At 7-1 with an FBS win and victories over five FCS teams that have been ranked, NDSU is in control of its fate. The Bison retained their No. 4 ranking in this week's FCS coaches poll. Up next, however, is a Missouri Valley Football Conference co-leader in Youngstown State. The Bison, Penguins and South Dakota State are tied with 4-1 league records.

NDSU got some promising news with running back King Frazier, who left the UNI game, when X-rays of his ribs turned up negative. It's probably a cartilage issue, Klieman said, and he'll be evaluated further as the week goes along.

It appears cornerback Jaylaan Wimbush, who also left the UNI game, will be good to go this week. Klieman said it will be at least another week before running back Bruce Anderson's injured ankle will be healed enough to go. It's also possible that receiver and return specialist Eric Perkins could be back this week.

No. 13 Youngstown State at No. 4 North Dakota State

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

TV: KVLY. Radio: 107.9-FM