He is last season's NBA rookie of the year, only 20 years old and already carrying the burden of a franchise on his shoulders.

Welcome to the life of Karl-Anthony Towns, where expectations aren't a burden because they're nothing new.

"I just worry about what I can control, which is my game," Towns said. "The way I come out, the intensity I play with, the passion and desire and love I play with. I go out every single night and play the way I want to play."

ESPN's Tom Haberstroh participated in ESPN's 5 on 5 series, where five insiders each provide their takes on given topics. One of the questions this summer was if the Warriors will win more or less than 1.5 NBA titles during Kevin Durant's time with Golden State.

Haberstroh went under.

"There are just too many variables in a league featuring LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Karl Anthony-Towns and an 82-game schedule," Haberstroh wrote.

There's Towns' name in the same sentence as two of the game's best players, both who have won NBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards, among numerous other honors. That's some elite company, especially for someone who has played all of one NBA season.

The expectation for many is that Towns will reach those types of heights sooner than later, and that doesn't bother him.

"I think the reason why is whatever expectations the media have had of me, I've always had two times the expectations of myself," Towns said. "The hardest critic I've ever had was myself. I'm not worried about what everyone else has to say."

"If you said to him, who's going to be the best basketball player in the NBA in the next five to seven years?" said Kentucky coach John Calipari, who coached Towns during his one year with the Wildcats, "he'd say him, and he'd pass a lie detector test. Because that's how he's wired."

The talk from others, Towns said, is cheap. It's clutter. But it does demonstrate one thing.

"People are recognizing how much I sacrifice for this game," he said. "I sacrifice a lot of my time, a lot of my body, a lot of my soul to this game of basketball, and I'm just glad that they respect the amount of work I put into my craft."

That work continued this offseason, as Towns continued to add elements to his game. He worked on his lateral quickness, he worked on shooting floaters and taking shots off the wrong leg. He also took some time to reach out and talk to some of the game's legends — Kevin Garnett and a group of others Towns prefers to keep a mystery.

"There are so many talented players who come in and out of the league, but only a few of them are remembered as being great," Towns said. "That's because they were willing to say, 'I don't know.' And I'm willing to say I don't know everything. I do not know how it is to be a great player and a hall of famer in this league. I want to learn, though. So I was willing to ask the greats, the superstars, the legends, how it is they became great. How they made their legend. How are they becoming a hall of famer? I was willing to say, 'I don't know.' "

"Winning matters." That's what Calipari always tells his players at Kentucky, as shown by how the Wildcats' postseason success has affected certain players' draft stocks. Towns has bought into the logic. When asked about long-term goals, he didn't spout off point totals or individual championships.

Legends are built on championships.

"I want to win multiple NBA championships, not just one," Towns said. "There's no reason to stop at one when you can have multiple. It's about getting that first one. First one usually is the hardest, so just trying to be the best player I can be so I can have a chance to do that, especially here in Minnesota."

Towns is the prototypical new-era center. He can shoot, he can post up, he can drive to the rim, and he can switch screens and guard guys like Steph Curry on the perimeter.

His only thought in moments like that: "Gotta guard."

"I've never been afraid of a human being," Towns said. "So, when I stepped on the court, and it's me and Steph on an island, I'm not afraid of the challenge at all."

Comparisons are often an easy way to determine potential. Can Towns be the next Duncan? The next Garnett? You won't see Calipari answer those questions. He said Towns can drive a golf ball 400 yards, and he said he has seen him hit softballs out of a minor-league baseball field.

"I asked him, 'Is there anything you can't do?' " Calipari said. "He said, 'Nope.' He makes me laugh."

There might not be a good comparison for the Timberwolves' rising star. Forget the next somebody, he might just be the first Karl-Anthony Towns, the man who could re-define the center position.

"I think I've taken flavors, flavors and spices from all of present players and NBA legends," Towns said. "But for me, I've made my own dish."

So if there's no set bar in place, how can Towns be judged? How will anyone know what to expect? Just how good can he be?

Everyone might just have to wait to find out.

"The Big KAT can be as good as he wants to be," Garnett said last week on TNT's Inside the NBA. "The sky's the limit for this kid."