Bears leading Vikings at half 13-3

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was back for the Bears after suffering an injury and led the team on the scoring drives.

The Vikings drove the ball down just before the half, thanks in part to a 15-yard penalty on the Bears and were at the 3 yard line, but couldn't punch the ball in as Matt Asiata was stopped twice.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was sacked on third and goal and the Vikings had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Blair Walsh with 30 seconds to go in the half to get on the scoreboard.

The Vikings are leading the NFC North with a 5-1 record while the Bears are in the basement with a 1-6 record.