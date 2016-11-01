Leier: Questions and answers for upcoming deer season

This week, we'll take a look at some more questions and answers that typically arise while the deer gun season is in progress.

Can I hunt road rights-of-way or section lines?

Do not hunt on road rights-of-way or section lines unless you are certain they are open to public use. While section lines and other road rights-of-way are open to travel, other uses including hunting are under control of the adjacent landowner, so they are closed to hunting if they are posted on both sides.

Can I drive off a trail on private land to retrieve a deer?

Unless prohibited by a landowner or operator, you may drive off-trail on private land once a deer has been killed and properly tagged. You must proceed to the carcass by the shortest accessible route, and return to the road or trail by the same route. However, off-trail driving to retrieve deer is prohibited on most state and federal public land in North Dakota, including on state wildlife management areas, Bureau of Land Management lands, national wildlife refuges, national grasslands, federal waterfowl production areas and state school land.

Can I retrieve a wounded deer from posted land?

If the deer was shot on land where you had a legal right to be and it ran on posted land, you may retrieve it. However, you may not take a firearm or bow with you. The department suggests contacting the landowner as a courtesy prior to entering.

What if the landowner says I cannot retrieve a deer from posted land that was shot on land where I had a right to be?

Contact a game warden.

Can I transport someone else's deer?

Yes, but you will need a transportation permit from a game warden. The license holder, person transporting the animal, and the carcass must be presented to the game warden before the permit is issued.

What if I am going to take my deer head to a taxidermist and meat to a butcher shop? How do I keep the tag with it all?

The tag should remain with the head and the carcass tag should remain with the meat.

What should I do if I find a wounded deer?

Contact a game warden. Do not shoot the deer unless you want to tag it, or are instructed by the warden to do so.

Can I hunt deer over bait?

The governor's proclamation relating to chronic wasting disease includes a provision that prohibits hunting big game over bait on both public and private land in deer unit 3C west of the Missouri River, and all of units 3E1, 3E2, 3F1 and 3F2.

Hunting big game over bait is also prohibited on all state owned or managed wildlife management areas, all U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service national wildlife refuges and waterfowl production areas, U.S. Forest Service national grasslands, and all North Dakota state school, state park and state forest service lands.

Hunters with further questions are encouraged to call the Game and Fish Department at (701) 328-6300, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or access the hunting link at the department's website, gf.nd.gov.

---