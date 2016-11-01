One goal, however, has alluded them for three years—getting to the NCAA tournament.

Their last chance starts Thursday, Nov. 3, in the four-team Summit tournament at Dacotah Field.

"It's definitely do-or-die time," said senior midfielder Lizzie Lucas.

The top-seeded Bison play No. 4 seed Oral Roberts at noon. No. 2 seed Denver takes on No. 3 seed South Dakota State at 3 with the winners meeting Saturday at 11 a.m. The champion gets the Summit's automatic bid to the NCAA College Cup.

"We're ready to give everything we have this year," said senior defender Natalie Fenske. "We're so ready. There's still a little bit of a bitter taste in our mouth from last year."

SDSU beat the Bison in last year's title match, preventing NDSU's first NCAA tourney berth since 2010. It won't be easy. Denver was the co-regular season champ with NDSU and the Jackrabbits are always a formidable foe beating the Bison 1-0 last month.

Lucas, Fenske and midfielder Hannah Butzlaff are in their fifth year on the team having redshirted one season. The other seniors represent the first full recruiting class for head coach Mark Cook, who's enjoyed the advantages of having nine seniors.

"It makes my life easy," he said. "They understand the system, they understand what we're trying to do. I just think it's experience. We have great players at every position, we're defending extremely well and that helps you wins games. It just comes down to execution for us now, but having such a senior-laden group, they understand the expectations and what it takes to be successful."

NDSU is 10-7-1 overall and finished 5-2-1 in the league. The tie was a 0-0 two-overtime affair with Denver.

Sophomore forward Holly Enderle is the team's leading scorer with 10 goals, which tied for the Summit lead. Freshman forward Mariah Haberle and senior midfielder Amy Yang tied for third in the league with six assists.

There have been a lot of bus and airplane trips and 6 a.m. workouts for the seniors over the years. It's made for quite the experience.

"I have a sister on the team," said Fenske, referring to sophomore defender Mallory Fenske. "But I consider everybody on the team a sister as well. I've played with some of the seniors in high school as well, I've known them since 2007 or 2008. It's been a long time playing with these girls."

A long time in trying to reach the NCAA tourney, also.

"This group has had that goal since they've gotten here," Cook said. "And that's what we're going for this weekend."

What: Summit League soccer tournament

Where: NDSU's Dacotah Field

When: Thursday

Who: NDSU vs. Oral Roberts, noon; South Dakota State vs. Denver, 3 p.m.