Schroeder tiring of bouncing between Wild, AHL Des Moines

"Everyone would be in my shoes," Schroeder said. "You want to be here. That's why I have to prove to them that I belong here. I'm just going to go out and do what I do best, and hopefully it's a good outcome."

Schroeder grew up in Lakeville and starred for St. Thomas Academy before playing two years at the University of Minnesota. Selected 22nd overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2009 NHL draft, he has struggled to keep his place in the NHL ever since, never scoring more than 10 points in a season.

He has played 107 NHL games since his first call-up in 2012, with the Wild the past two seasons and with the Canucks the two seasons before that.

"I mean, it's been a few times now that this has happened, so I'm kind of used to it," Schroeder added, visibly displeased to be answering the same set of questions for the umpteenth. "You can't think too much."

Schroeder will see his first game action with the Wild this season when he starts against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

He said he was "a little shocked" to start the season in the minors after having what he thought was a good training camp. He flashed his speed in the preseason, too, before management decided to go another direction.

"They were giving, I guess, some other guys some looks," he said. "That's the way it goes sometimes. Not everyone has an easy road. It's been difficult for me."

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, never one to mince words, kept it real when asked what he saw from Schroeder during training camp.

"Not enough evidently," he said. "We know how he plays. He's fast. He knows how to play with the puck. He's a goal scorer. He's an offensive guy. ... So if he uses his wheels like we saw in training camp, then he's a really effective player."

Schroeder showed his speed in the American Hockey League with the Iowa Wild, and said he approached his most recent stint in the minor leagues with a "make them call me up" mentality.

"That's my goal whenever I'm down there," he said.

Schroeder was named AHL player of the week recently after producing three goals and four assists. He credited his mental toughness with helping him excel in the minors.

"You look at a lot of people, they crumble and they fall apart when they keep getting sent down," he said. "My mental attitude has been pretty outstanding from what I've seen and how I've handled it. So, it's deserving to get that call. There's a lot of hard work goes in behind the scenes that a lot of people don't really see, so it's good to get rewarded."

Schroeder obviously wants to stick around longer than a one-game cameo this time around, and there's a roster spot up for grabs with Zac Dalpe recently undergoing surgery on his right knee. Still, Schroeder says if he gets sent down, his mentality won't change.

"I have expectations of myself, I have high goals, and whenever I don't reach those goals, it's disappointing," he said. "I feel like I let myself down. Usually it takes me a few hours, maybe a day, to kind of regroup. And I say, I'm going to get back on my horse and I'm going to work as hard as I can to get back up."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.