Gophers coach Tracy Claeys said Tuesday on his weekly radio show that Smith's was a "big" violation but did not elaborate. Smith has not been named in a Minneapolis police report since Saturday.

"There's always consequences for choices that you make and what you do," Claeys said on KFXN-FM. "It's very unfortunate. I hate to do it as a coach; that's the worst thing in the world that you do. (I'm) trying to help out kids."

Smith, a walk-on from Milwaukee who had not played before this season, was second on the team with 17 receptions for 279 yards and one touchdown. He did not catch a pass in a 40-17 win over Illinois last week and had at least two drops on a windy afternoon in Champaign, Ill.

Led by fifth-year senior quarterback Mitch Leidner, the Gophers' passing offense has been a disappointment, averaging 170 yards in eight games (12th in the Big Ten) with a Big Ten-low six touchdowns.

Senior receiver Drew Wolitarsky leads the Gophers with 35 percent of their receptions (40 of 115) and half of their passing touchdowns (3 of 6). The third-leading receiver is true freshman Tyler Johnson, 13 catches for 116 yards and one score. After that, Rashad Still has five grabs for 79 yards in five games since coming back from a broken clavicle in the season opener against Oregon State.

Other lesser-used options at wide receiver are junior Eric Carter (two receptions this year), freshman Hunter Register (one) or sophomore Melvin Holland (none).

"It will open up an opportunity for maybe Melvin Holland or somebody like that," Cleays said on his radio show. "Hunter Register is going to be able to practice this week, and we will see where that goes. When that happens, you've got to have somebody else step up. We'll find somebody to fill that spot. It doesn't make it any easier to do that."

Running back Rodney Smith has 13 receptions for 129 yards, and tight end Nate Wozniak has 10 for 106. Starting tight end Brandon Lingen has played in three games but is out for an extended period of time with a foot injury. He could return for the season finale versus Wisconsin on Nov. 26.

The Gophers have won three straight games on the strength of the running game and defense. In victories over Maryland, Rutgers and Illinois, they have run on 72 percent of offensive plays. But Claeys and Leidner have acknowledged the Gophers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) will try to be more balanced against Purdue (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Their final three games are against No. 9 Nebraska, Northwestern and No. 8 Wisconsin, which are a combined 17-7 overall.

"We understand that eventually we are going to have be able to throw the ball to win some of these football games coming up here," Leidner said. "At the same time, we are just worried about winning the play that is called, and no one is really concerned about throwing the football. We know that that time will come for us, and we will be ready for it."

Smith is the latest disciplinary case for the Gophers this season. Four players—KiAnte Hardin, Ray Buford, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson—were suspended for three games for their role in an incident reported to police as a sexual assault.

The Hennepin County Attorney declined to press charges after a police investigation, and the players were reinstated. But they and two others—Kiondre Thomas and Carlton Djam—were barred from TCF Stadium during a 29-27 victory over Rutgers by restraining orders.

Attorney Lee Hutton is trying to get the restraining order modified for this weekend's game. The players have a court appearance set for Wednesday.

Claeys said he and his coaching staff routinely stress good behavior with their players.

"Ultimately, I am responsible. But at the same time, I can't be with them 24 hours a day, 110 kids, all over the place," he said. "I don't know if they take you serious sometimes and think that it just won't happen. Sometimes there is a mentality out there that as long as you are winning, you can do what you want and people will (overlook) it or find a way to get around it. That's not the case.

"Whenever you make a bad choice, you are taking the chance of losing privilege of being a part of football team, the University of Minnesota."