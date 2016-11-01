Moorhead Country Club's Murphy retires after 47 years

Things have changed and so have retirement announcements. The head professional announced he is leaving his position with the club on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in a letter posted on the MCC's Twitter account.

"In everyone's life, there comes a time when reality sets in and tough decisions must be made," he wrote. "That time has come for me."

Murphy said he had been thinking about the decision for over a year and thought about pulling that trigger at this time last year. He said the timing wasn't right.

That changed over the course of this year. The final decision was voted on over dinner recently with his family.

"I was hoping it was going to be close," he said.

It wasn't. The family voted 11-0 in favor of retirement.

"I'm very comfortable with the decision," said Murphy, 73.

Murphy's contract expires on Dec. 31. He leaves the club in good hands with the completion of a flood protection project and the recent renovation of several holes. He was instrumental over the years with a successful junior golf program and a staple of amateur tournaments.

He cited devoting more time to family including the potential of teaching his grandchildren how to play golf among his reasons for retiring.

"The best. Amazing," said Edgewood head professional Greg McCullough, who worked under Murphy for 10 years. "His relentless passion every day was unbelievable. He never had a bad day. Think about that."

Murphy, in his letter he signed with Julie, thanked the members for their support, generosity and friendship.

He was recently inducted into the Minnesota PGA Hall of Fame. In 2015, Murphy was presented with the PGA Horton Smith Award given to the golf professional who provided outstanding contributions to developing and improving educational opportunities in the Minnesota section.

"No matter what, he's always happy for everybody's success," McCullough said. "He always wanted new ideas. He knew there were always better things out there. Let's keep moving forward."

Murphy said he will still remain connected to golf in some capacity.

"I have some opportunities in Fargo-Moorhead in golf that I didn't have last year," he said. "So I'm happy I waited. I'm a high-pace guy, it's pretty hard to quit altogether. Hopefully I'll be able to do some things within the Minnesota PGA Section also."

Oh, and he also might do something else. He played one 18-hole round this year.

"You know what? I might even play some golf," Murphy said.