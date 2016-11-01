Top-seeded Spuds serve their way into section finals

That elixir pushed the Spuds into the section finals. Moorhead finished with 11 service aces to spark a 25-10, 25-11, 25-12 victory against the Monticello Magic at the Spuds gym.

"We got off to a really good start, and we took off from there and didn't stop," said Spuds setter Kortney Carney, who had 29 assists and one ace. "We work on serving every day. We love when each other gets aces. We really bring the power and it's really exciting."

The No. 1-seeded Spuds (23-6) play No. 2-seeded Willmar (23-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Fergus Falls for the section championship. Moorhead defeated Willmar 2-0 in pool play at a regular-season tournament in Moorhead.

"It's really going to come down to who can keep their composure," Lien said. "Who can play the game that they're capable of playing."

Moorhead started fast against the Magic, racing to a 17-4 lead in the opening set. The Spuds served five aces during that stretch, including three from senior right-side hitter Brooke Tonsfeldt, who uses a left-handed topspin jump serve.

"That has been our mission from the get-go," Lien said of the aggressive serving. "It makes it really hard for them to attack and it makes it that much easier for our defense to respond."

The Spuds finished with seven aces in the opening set. Carney served an ace to close out the first for a 25-10 victory.

"We played with a lot of chemistry, and we played with a lot of heart," Carney said. "We're just full of energy."

The Spuds built a 13-6 lead in the second set and a 14-6 lead in the third and final set. Those fast starts proved too much for Monticello to overcome. Moorhead capped the third set and the match with back-to-back aces from junior Alyssa Knain.

Knain's second ace gave the Spuds a 25-12 win in the clinching set.

"I really like the energy that they are bringing right now," Lien said. "They're staying aggressive. They're getting that confidence. Playoffs is always a bunch of jitters."

Senior middle hitter Madison Dierling paced the Spuds with 10 kills and three blocks. Tonsfeldt added nine kills, four blocks, three aces and nine digs.

"We've definitely gotten better as we've gone," Carney said. "We're really at our peak. We're excited to learn and get better, but we're really playing well."

MOORHEAD (kills-blocks-aces): Ahlgren 0-0-2, Hart 0-0-1, Dierling 10-3-0, Gronwold 0-0-1, Knain 0-0-2, Tonsfeldt 9-4-3, Carney 5-6-0, Gilbertson 6-2-1, Carney 0-2-1 (29 assists, 11 digs), Walthall 3-1-0, Blythe 1-0-0.