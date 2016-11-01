Metro high school volleyball roundups
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Roseau 1
CROOKSTON, Minn.—Sofia Reno tallied 29 assists and Faith Anderson registered 22 kills as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton topped Roseau 3-1 in the Minnesota Class 2A, Section 8 semifinals on Tuesday.
Paige Fabre added 17 digs in the win.
D-G-F will play Wadena-Deer Creek at 7 p.m., at a site to be determined.
Fargo North 3, Grand Forks Central 0
FARGO—Alexis Bachmeier registered seven kills and Maddi Holm added 26 assists as Fargo North topped Grand Forks Central 3-0 on Tuesday.
Kaia Hudson tallied 23 digs in the win.
Fargo North is now 12-8 and 17-13 overall.
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo South 1
WEST FARGO—Casey Coste recorded 24 digs, nine kills, two blocks and two aces as West Fargo Sheyenne defeated Fargo South 3-1 on Tuesday.
Olivia Dobrinz added nine kills in the win.
Anna Brakke tallied 10 kills, two blocks and 15 digs for the Bruins.
West Fargo Sheyenne moves to 15-5 in the EDC and 24-7 overall.
Fargo South falls to 5-15 in the EDC and 10-21 overall.
Grand Forks Red River 3, West Fargo 2
WEST FARGO—Maggie Steffen totaled 17 kills and Lexi Robson added 39 assists as Grand Forks Red River defeated West Fargo 3-2 on Tuesday.
Maddie Johnson collected 29 digs for the Roughriders.
Darian Chwialkowski tallied 16 kills and 17 digs and Taylor Morris recorded 36 assists for the Packers.
West Fargo is now 13-7 in the EDC and 20-13 overall.
Fargo Shanley 3, Fargo Davies 2
FARGO—Katie Roberts tallied 18 kills as Fargo Shanley defeated Fargo Davies 3-2 on Tuesday. Caira Berg added 14 kills for the Deacons.
Madi Langlie registered 15 kills and Kenzee Langlie added 48 assists for the Eagles.
Fargo Shanley is now 17-3 in the EDC and 24-8 overall.
Fargo Davies is now 13-7 in the EDC and 21-12 overall.