Cubs win big to force Game 7 in World Series

Facing elimination, reigning Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta won his second game of the series, backed by 22-year-old shortstop Addison Russell, who smashed a grand slam on his way to logging a World Series record-tying six runs batted in.

Kris Bryant, who had four hits, and Anthony Rizzo also homered for Chicago, who erupted for 13 hits off six Indians pitchers.

The victory kept alive the Cubs' quest of winning their first Fall Classic title in 108 years, and for the second time in as many games Chicago put on hold Cleveland's celebration of a first World Series crown since 1948.

The deciding Game Seven will be played in Cleveland on Wednesday with the Indians starting ace Corey Kluber, winner of two games already this series, against Chicago's Kyle Hendricks, the National League ERA leader