    Senior spotlight: Get to know Bison wide receiver Eric Perkins

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:15 p.m.
    Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?

    A: Probably to fly. Seems really cool to fly, be up in the air, fly around and stuff.

    Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

    A: Me and my girlfriend share Spotify together, so probably a lot of Justin Bieber on there.

    Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?

    A: Probably Iowa State. Everybody just tries to make short jokes and stuff.

    Q: Who has the best hair on the team?

    A: Me.

    Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?

    A: Tre (Dempsey) probably thinks he's the best dancer.

    Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

    A: Hopefully at a college doing strength and conditioning.

    Q: Who is your hero?

    A: Probably my dad. My dad is my hero because he works hard every day and never complains about anything. Just does his job and gets everything done.

    Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

    A: I have a pet snake.

    Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

    A: It means you're part of a family. Everybody that comes in here is like brought together. We all mold together right away. You're part of a brotherhood right away.

