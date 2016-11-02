Force's Bell commits to Merrimack
FARGO—Fargo Force defenseman Evan Bell has committed to play for Merrimack College after his junior hockey career.
Bell is in his second United States Hockey League season with the Force, scoring 10 points in 57 games last season. He has three points in 11 games this season and has been big on a Force penalty kill that is first in the USHL, killing 95.2 percent of opponent's power plays.
"I loved everything about Merrimack when I went on my official visit. I just felt like I was at home and could see myself spending my next four years there, playing hockey and also getting a great education," Bell said in a press release. "It's a great honor to attend Merrimack College next year. I would like to thank everyone at the Fargo Force and everyone that helped me along the way."