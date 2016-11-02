Preps Plus: Players of the Week

Sterton won the race in 16 minutes, 37 seconds—edging Perham's Jacob Dickerson by less than one second. Dickerson was ranked 10 in the state. Sterton has won six of seven races this fall.

"His time of 16:37 is the fastest run by a sophomore in Class A all season," said Ada-Borup coach Spencer Ruebke. "I have high hopes for him at the state meet."

Brynnan Covington

Perham (Minn.) cross country

Brynnan Covington, a senior for the Perham cross country team, won last week's Minnesota Class 1A, Section 8 individual championship. Currently ranked No. 3 in the state, Covington placed 14th at last year's state meet.

Covington's finish helped Perham advance to its 14th consecutive state meet, which will be held Saturday in Northfield. Perham's girls, currently ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 1 in the national among schools with enrollments of 699 or less, are the defending state team champions.

Covington also earned academic all-state honors carrying a grade point average of 3.75.