Preps Plus: Packers face Century in semifinal rematch

"We wanted them," said West Fargo's Parker Borg. "It's a good opportunity to get them back in the same spot as last year. I think it'll be a good game. We're looking forward to it."

Century, with an 8-2 record, gave the Packers their closest game of the season on Sept. 2. That's when West Fargo won at Century 19-16. West Fargo, 10-0, is outscoring its opponents by an average score of 35-9. Century, whose only other loss was a 28-10 setback to Minot, is outscoring opponents 37-13.

West Fargo head coach Jay Gibson admits Century outplayed his team the first time.

"(The Patriots), in the back of their minds, know they've got a good chance," Gibson said. "What's so cool about that first game was that we made enough big plays to score more points than them. They out-threw us, out-passed us and out-ran us. They defended us well. ... The guys just came through with some big plays, so that was pretty neat to come away with a win."

The Packers needed those big plays to overcome three interceptions, two high snaps and nine penalties worth 77 yards. Andy Gravdal's 63-yard pass to Joe Pistorius was the game winner. And Haboniman Simon's 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown cut the Century lead to 16-13 at halftime.

"That was nine weeks ago," Gibson said. "Both teams are different. They're a well-oiled machine. This (West Fargo) field is beat up, so it'll get a little more beat up this week."

It was last year about this time on the Packers home field where Century left with a stunning semifinal win. West Fargo marched into Century territory and appeared poised to over the 28-25 deficit but fumbled the ball away with 25 seconds remaining.

Hillsboro trying to hand St. Mary's first loss

Hillsboro-Central Valley football coach Scott Olsen is going to tell the Burros that playing the top team in the state in the Class 2A semifinals is nothing new to them.

"We've been undersized all year and we've held our own," Olsen said. "Just play the way we've been playing all year and when the opportunity is there, make a play on defense, and go into the game with full confidence."

It's a tall task for the Burros, as no team has come within single digits of Bismarck St. Mary's. The Saints are beating teams by an average of 29.6 points with their Week 1 18-7 win over Fargo Shanley being the closest any team has come to them.

"We have to play our best game for sure," Olsen said. "We have to be close to perfection in our blocking scheme. Even if we do that we still have to match their physicality. The way they run, the way they block, they way they tackle is very physical. That is what separates them from everyone else."

The two square off Saturday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. at St. Mary's.

"We've been putting teams into passing situations with really good tackling," Olsen said. "We've stopped the run and when it's third-and-long we really brought some pressure to force turnovers."