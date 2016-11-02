Stephen-Argyle, the program that won five straight state championships from 2003 to 2007, is favored to defend its section title. In a regular-season finale, Stephen-Argyle beat Clearbrook-Gonvick 40-30. Stephen-Argyle's only loss is a 35-0 setback to unbeaten Waubun.

Clearbrook-Gonvick has won 4 of its last 5 games—avenging a 25-6 regular-season loss with a 28-6 section semifinal win over Kittson County Central.

3 p.m.: 9-Man, Section 6 championship

Waubun (10-0) vs. Nevis (10-0)

Waubun, which has been outscoring opponents by an average score of 42-8, is favored to defend its section championship. Waubun posted a 34-8 win earlier this season over Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdal—the same team Nevis defeated 22-15 in the section semifinals.

Waubun has three state-tournament appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2007. Nevis has four state-tournament appearances, the last in 2012.

5:30 p.m.: Class 3A, Section 8 championship

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (9-1) vs. Pequot Lakes (7-3)

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, aiming to win its fourth straight section title, is outscoring opponents by an average score of 39-14. The Rebels' only loss is a 22-21 setback to Class 2A unbeaten Barnesville.

Two of Pequot Lakes' three losses are to Class 4A teams Fergus Falls (28-26) and Detroit Lakes (34-25). It also lost 29-13 to Perham, a team D-G-F beat 26-12.

8 p.m.: Class 1A, Section 8 championship

Mahnomen (9-1) vs. Polk County West (8-2)

Mahnomen, aiming for its seventh straight section title, lost its season opener 24-6 to Pillager, a Class 2A, Section 6 finalist. Since then, Mahnomen has outscored its opponents 32-7 with nine straight wins—including a 26-12 win over Polk County West in the regular-season finale.

Polk County West, a co-op of Sacred Heart, Climax and Fisher that has outscored opponents by an average score of 38-11, last reached state in 2002 as Climax-Fisher.

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

12:30 p.m.: 9-Man, Section 4 championship

Verndale (10-0) vs. Fergus Falls Hillcrest (9-1)

Verndale, a program with 15 state-tournament appearances, is aiming for its first section title since 2009. Outscoring opponents 40-8, Verndale's closest game was an 18-0 win over Hillcrest in the second game of the season.

Hillcrest, a program with 10 state-tournament appearances, is aiming for its first section title since 2004. Take away its loss to Verndale and Hillcrest has outscored opponents by an average score of 37-12.

3 p.m.: Class 1A, Section 6 championship

Parkers Prairie (7-3) vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley (7-3)

Parkers Prairie, aiming for only its second state-tournament appearance, lost to Browerville-Eagle Valley 41-26 during the regular season. It also lost 47-18 to Royalton, a Class 2A, Section 7 finalist.

Browerville-Eagle Valley, with 10 state tournament appearances, is hoping to defend its section title. Like Parkers Prairie, one of its losses is to Royalton, 30-8.

5:30 p.m.: Class 2A, Section 6 championship

Ottertail Central (8-2) vs. Pillager (10-0)

After losing its first two games of the season—one to Class 2A section finalist Barnesville and the other to Class 2A section finalist Osakis—Ottertail Central has won eight straight, outscoring opponents by an average score of 36-12. OTC is the defending section champion.

Pillager, hoping for its first state-tournament appearance since 2002, has outscored opponents by an average score of 40-9—including a 24-6 win over Class 1A section finalist Mahnomen.

8 p.m.: Class 2A, Section 8 championship

Barnesville (9-0) vs. Hawley (7-3)

Barnesville, outscoring opponents 44-16, has posted some impressive wins—including a 22-21 win over Class 3A Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and its 40-18 win over Hawley. The Trojans are aiming for its first section title since 2010.

Hawley, which has 15 state-tournament appearances, including section titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014, has a big win as well with its 33-32 victory over Class 3A Perham.