Gophers transfer Reggie Lynch finally has place to call home

Up in the corner, he points, section 204, sometimes 203.

The redshirt junior remembers watching Kris Humphries and, more recently, "watching Rodney Williams dunk the ball."

During those childhood trips, a love of the Gophers was formed, and the Edina native was sure he would play for them. But the scholarship offer never came, so Lynch went to Illinois State, where the 6-foot-10, 260-pound shot blocker attracted the attention of Gophers coach Richard Pitino.

After sitting out last season under NCAA transfer rules, Lynch is ready to play a big role for Minnesota, which hosts an exhibition Thursday night against Bemidji State, a final tuneup before the Nov. 11 opener against Louisiana-Lafayette.

"I haven't played in a game for a year and a half," Lynch said. "I need to get on this court and show people what we're all about, what I'm all about and what this team is all about. We're ready to make this season one of our best seasons. And especially for me, I need to go out and make an impact."

He came to Dinkytown with high expectations, one of several incoming players expected to help the Gophers improve on last year's 8-23 record. He practiced with the Gophers last season but watched from the sidelines on game nights.

"I'll admit it, at the end of the season it was like, 'Can't blame me for this,'" he said. "But during the season, it was tough to watch."

His offseason started badly, too. In May he was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct and quickly suspended from the team. He was not charged with a crime and was cleared to return to the team in September.

"Ever since all the adversity we faced, not just my personal things, but the other players that faced adversity last year, we all just understood that no matter what happens to us, the goal is still the same," Lynch said. "The work to get there is still the same, and the mind-set has to be the exact same."

One of the Gophers' many problems last season was the lack of an inside game. Lynch is expected to change that immediately. In his sophomore season at Illinois State, he set a program record for blocks by a second-year player with 93.

He also averaged 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Still, given his year without playing in a meaningful game, rust is expected, which is why Lynch figures to benefit most from Thursday's exhibition game.

"He's going to have jitters," Pitino said. "Not only has he not played in a year, but he came here to play for his home state. That means a lot to him. So, he'll have those jitters; that's why I like those exhibition games, to get those out of the way."

Multiple times since Lynch transferred to the Gophers, he has insisted he wasn't thinking about transferring back to Minnesota.

But, he admitted, "I thought about it once in a while."

After waiting an extra two years for the offer he always dreamed of, Lynch is taking advantage of his proximity to his family.

"I go home at least twice a week, don't you worry," he said.

Even though Thursday is just an exhibition, Lynch will cherish his first game in front of fans occupying the seats he once sat in.

"It's really just going to be like a flashback to when I was a kid," he said. "Like one of my goals as kid is completed."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.