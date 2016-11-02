The Scheels Center at Sanford Health Athletic Complex is a Division I candy store, an arena that was an easy sell to the 2,588 fans, players and coaches for an opening night review. North Dakota State opened its men's basketball season with a 90-53 victory over Concordia College, but the real winner was the facility.

"I think there was a lot of doubt we could make it happen," said Stroh, principal/founder of TL Stroh Architects in Fargo. "It always makes me nervous when they start digging a hole, so it's really fun to see it come together."

It came together with myriad modern amenities, from a club room on the upper east side concourse, cushy seats, rockin' sound system and plenty of concession space in both the upper and lower levels. In the arms race of facilities in the Summit League, NDSU has joined the higher-priced Joneses of mid-major basketball.

"It's top of the line, you can't ask for better, especially at the mid-major level," said Bison senior center Dexter Werner. "Everything is brand new."

And those are just the parts of the SHAC that fans can see. The players now get the benefit of having the weight training, medical treatment and study areas all under one roof.

"Those are just as important," Werner said. "The thing that is new for us is having everything in one place. It's a luxury that is definitely big time for us."

Certainly, there will be games when the crowd can make a difference. This wasn't one of them, mainly because the Bison didn't let the Cobbers get any hopes of an upset early.

It didn't take Bison redshirt freshman Deng Geu long to introduce himself. He had three slam dunks and a 3-point field goal in the first half and led a convincing first half surge that buried the Cobbers early.

"It felt good, being loose and getting some rhythm," Geu said.

The 6-foot-8 forward started along with four returning veterans in guards Paul Miller, Carlin Dupree and Khy Kabellis and center Dexter Werner. Junior A.J. Jacobson is out with an injury.

Kabellis led the way with 16 points.

"The most important thing was to play a game under the lights in the Scheels Center," said head coach Dave Richman. "We talked to the guys, let's get comfortable and compete."

Concordia had its moments of competing in the second half, being outscored 36-32 in that span at one point. Guard Dylan Alderman led the Cobbers with 17 points.

"We have such a new team," said Concordia head coach Rich Glas. "Defensively we weren't too bad, they're just bigger and more athletic."

The veteran Glas has seen a lot of basketball arenas in his day. His assessment of NDSU's new digs?

"They did a very nice job with the design of the whole thing," he said.

CONCORDIA: Peterson 0-3 0-0 0, Nelson 4-10 2-2 11, Heins 2-2 0-1 4, Kinny 1-2 0-0 3, Alderman 6-12 2-5 17, Rund 2-7 0-0 5, Larson 0-4 0-0 0, Saad 0-1 0-0 0, Pazdernik 2-6 2-2 7, Wolfe 2-3 2-2 6, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Voltz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-51 8-12 53.

NDSU: Geu 6-8 0-0 13, Werner 4-5 1-1 9, P. Miller 3-4 1-2 9, Dupree 3-8 3-4 9, Kabellis 6-12 3-4 16, Samuelson 2-6 0-0 5, Rammelt 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 1-2 5-6 8, Ward 3-7 2-2 9, Eliason 1-3 0-1 2, Wesenberg 2-4 2-2 6, D. Miller 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 33-63 17-22 90.

Halftime: NDSU 46, CC 19. Total fouls: CC 18, NDSU 19. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: CC 23 (Nelson, Heins 4); NDSU 47 (Werner 10). 3-point goals: CC 7-27 (Peterson 0-3, Nelson 1-3, Kinny 1-2, Alderman 3-5, Rund 1-5, Larson 0-4, Saad 0-1, Pazdernik 1-3, Schroeder 0-1); NDSU 7-21 (Geu 1-2, P. Miller 2-2, Dupree 0-2, Kabellis 1-5, Samuelson 1-4, Hunter 1-1, Ward 1-4, D. Miller 0-1). Assists: CC 11 (Larson 3); NDSU 14 (five with 2). Turnovers: CC 16 (Alderman 5); NDSU 10 (P. Miller 3). A-2,588.