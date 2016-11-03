To borrow a phrase from a beloved "SNL" character, the final game of the Chicago Cubs-Cleveland Indians World Series had everything: A fiery young team blowing a lead close to the end of the game. A 17-minute rain delay. 176 years' worth of World Series Championship drought. A curse over a goat.

This should be the biggest World Series Game 7 audience in 25 years. In these preliminary ratings from Nielsen, it's beating out the final game of 2001, when the Arizona Diamondbacks clinched the title over the New York Yankees (39.08 million) and the last game of 1997's Florida Marlins-Cleveland Series. The biggest Game 7 of the last 25 years was 1991, which drew 50.34 million viewers to CBS to watch the Minnesota Twins beat the Atlanta Braves at the Metrodome.

The numbers for Wednesday's game are from Nielsen's early ratings, which will adjust up, as they currently only account for viewing from 7-10 p.m. -- the game didn't end until around 11:50 p.m. on the East Coast, thanks to a slight rain delay and an extra inning. The 17 minutes of rain delay won't appear in those final ratings, per Nielsen policy.