Philadelphia Eagles release WR Huff following arrest

On Wednesday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that "nothing changes right now" regarding Huff's status for Sunday's game at the New York Giants.

"Obviously disappointed," Pederson told reporters after hearing of Huff's arrest. "Not what you want to see on a player's day off."

Huff, 25, was arrested in New Jersey on Tuesday morning and charged with possession of a 9mm handgun as well as possessing a small amount of pot. The arrest occurred after Huff was pulled over for speeding on the Walt Whitman Bridge connecting Philadelphia and Camden County, N.J.

"I'm a professional athlete; what professional athlete (doesn't) have a gun?" Huff told reporters Wednesday. "I have a wife and I have a son at home. My job is to protect them at all costs, and my job is to protect myself as well even though I know I have security here, but I have to protect myself as well."

Huff, the Eagles' third-round selection of the 2014 draft, has 13 receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season.

Over three seasons with Philadelphia, Huff recorded 48 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns in 34 career games.