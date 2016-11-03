Moreover, the weather in November couldn't have been better. Oral Roberts wasn't listening. The No. 4 seed Eagles put together a determined effort of ball control to defeat the Bison 3-0 Thursday, Nov. 3. The loss denied NDSU's attempt for its first NCAA tournament berth since 2010 and there were not many what-ifs against ORU.

"It's tough to swallow," said NDSU head coach Mark Cook. "It was a good year and we just came up short again, unfortunately. It's tough for our seniors. It was their last game and I don't think we played our best game today."

The Golden Eagles did, bringing their "A" game and won for the sixth straight time after a winless stretch of eight out of nine matches. The difference of late? Nothing really, said head coach Roger Bush.

"Sometimes the ball goes into the back of the net and sometimes it doesn't," he said. "Lately it's been going in the back of the net. The girls have been consistent most of the season and we're just happy things have gone our way of late."

ORU took a lead it wouldn't give up in the first half when Lexi Jones corralled a loose ball in front of the NDSU net and knocked it home for her 11th goal of the season—which leads the Summit League. The Bison spent the rest of the match chasing the deficit.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game," Cook said. "They have a great offense and unfortunately we made a couple of mistakes and we paid for them. Credit Oral Roberts, they deserved the result."

ORU maintained pressure in the second half, just missing on Sierra Beall's low shot. At that point, there were 35 minutes remaining and the Bison had yet to put a consistent pressure on the Eagles defense.

It was only 40 seconds later when Brittany Lawrence knocked home a rebound and at 2-0, the Bison were in trouble and ORU was in no mood to just play defense. Four minutes later, Nelly Mamabolo hit the post, a rebound attempt after NDSU goalkeeper Monica Polgar's diving stop.

The Bison outshot the Golden Eagles 11-9 in the second half, but very few had the threat of scoring.

"We didn't create enough quality chances today," Cook said.

FIRST HALF: 1, ORU, Jones (unassisted), 13:23.

SECOND HALF: 2, ORU, Lawrence (unassisted), 55:40.

GOAL SAVES: ORU, Bohnensteihl 2-8--10. NDSU, Polgar 0-3--3.