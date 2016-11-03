Weather Forecast

    Bison seeded fourth in first rankings released by playoff committee

    By By Jeff Kolpack / The Forum Today at 3:55 p.m.
    The North Dakota State defense stops Tyvis Smith of Northern Iowa during their football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Cedar Falls.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

    FARGO—North Dakota State was ranked fourth in the initial poll of the Football Championship Subdivision playoff committee, which was released Thursday, Nov. 3 on ESPNU.

    It was the first in-season release by the committee, which is following a footprint established by the FBS College Football Playoff, which also released its first rankings this week. The Bison are behind No. 3 Eastern Washington, No. 2 Sam Houston State and top seed Jacksonville State (Ala.).

    James Madison is behind NDSU at No. 5 followed by The Citadel, Richmond, Chattanooga, Charleston Southern and Central Arkansas.

    The committee will release another top 10 next Thursday on the "CFB Daily" show on ESPNU.

