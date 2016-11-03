Bison seeded fourth in first rankings released by playoff committee
FARGO—North Dakota State was ranked fourth in the initial poll of the Football Championship Subdivision playoff committee, which was released Thursday, Nov. 3 on ESPNU.
It was the first in-season release by the committee, which is following a footprint established by the FBS College Football Playoff, which also released its first rankings this week. The Bison are behind No. 3 Eastern Washington, No. 2 Sam Houston State and top seed Jacksonville State (Ala.).
James Madison is behind NDSU at No. 5 followed by The Citadel, Richmond, Chattanooga, Charleston Southern and Central Arkansas.
The committee will release another top 10 next Thursday on the "CFB Daily" show on ESPNU.
