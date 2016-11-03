That doesn't mean Bartos doesn't know what Molly would have said to him after he scored the winning touchdown with 25.2 seconds left to give No. 3 Waubun a 32-28 come-from-behind win over No. 4 Nevis and section title.

"She would have said, 'Hell yeah,' she'd say. 'That's my little brother,'" Bartos said. "She'd be proud. She's watching. She watched. She's proud."

Bartos' touchdown capped a furious comeback from Waubun, which trailed Nevis 28-12 with less than six minutes to play.

"Never again will I experience something like that," Waubun coach Paul Clark said. "That was unbelieveable. All we've said is believe and trust in your buddy. Trust that your teammate is going to make the play. You make your play and your teammate will too."

At no time was that more evident than on the final Waubun drive.

Trailing 28-24, two passes and a keeper from quarterback Peyton Syverson got Waubun to the Nevis 46-yard line with 52.2 seconds to go. Syverson threw a perfect pass to Dayton Makey that would have put the Bombers just outside the Nevis 20, but Makey dropped it. After a holding penalty, Waubun faced third-and-20 from their own 44. After the drop, Makey went back to the huddle and apologized to the team.

"Coming down in a stretch like that, you have to have confidence and make plays," Makey said. "You have to execute to be there at the end of the game."

Syverson went right back to Makey for a 44-yard pass after the holding. One play later, Bartos was running into the end zone to give Waubun (11-0) its first lead of the game.

"I love him," Syverson said of Makey. "I have 100 percent trust in him, and he has 100 percent trust in me. I could have thrown it a little bit better, but we went right back to him. We have so much trust in him and everyone else on the team we don't hesitate."

Makey's 4-yard touchdown with 5 minutes, 46 seconds to go cut the Nevis lead to 28-18. Bombers were stuffed on a 2-point conversion, and Nevis went three plays and punted on the ensuing drive.

On the ensuing Waubun drive, a pass interference by Nevis on fourth-and-10 kept Waubun alive and the Bombers made it count. They converted a fourth-and-inches, and Syverson scored on a 1-yard keeper one play later. The Bombers failed on another 2-point conversion, so the lead was 28-24 with 1:41 to go.

Nevis (10-1) went three plays and punted. The Bombers found themselves on their own 22 with the ball just 35 seconds after cutting the lead to 28-24. That set up Bartos' winning touchdown.

After Syverson came down with an interception on a Nevis deep pass to seal the win, Bartos took a knee and wept. He wished Molly was there, but he knew she was.

"That last punch-in with my best friends is just unreal. The emotions just come out," Bartos said. "It's just love for the game. I have love for the game. I love playing for my sister, playing for us, playing for our team. I just love this sport so much."

N 8 8 12 0--28

W 0 6 6 20--32

N-Chase 8 pass from DeWulf (DeWulf run)

W-Bartos 7 run (pass failed)

N-Dudley 67 pass from DeWulf (DeWulf run)

N-Chase 25 pass from DeWulf (run failed)

W-Syverson 4 run (run failed)

N-Schmidt 53 run (pass failed)

W-Makey 4 run (run failed)

W-Syverson 1 run (pass failed)

W-Bartos 5 run (Makey pass from Syverson)