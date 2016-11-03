NDSU tops Bemidji State in women's basketball
FARGO—Brianna Jones tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds as North Dakota State topped Bemidji State in an exhibition game on Thursday.
Taylor Thunstedt added 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Bison.
NDSU hosts Dickinson State at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Scheels Center.
BEMIDJI STATE: Sheley 7-16 1-2 18, Senske 6-13 2-5 14, Zerr 5-9 0-0 11, Pelzer 2-7 0-0 6, Adamich 1-1 0-0 2, Arrington 1-4 1-4 3, Rappe 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-2 0-0, 2, Cordes 0-3 1-2 1, Gartner 0-5 0-0 0, Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Dahl 0-2 0-0 0, Marx 0-0 0-0 0.
NDSU: Jones 7-8 5-7 19, Thunstedt 5-16 3-5 14, Jacobson 4-8 1-2 10, Spencer 4-11 1-2 9, Breske 4-5 0-0 8, Spier 3-10 1-3 7, Nudell 2-5 0-0 4, R. Jacobson 2-4 0-0 4, Ogden 1-5 0-0 2, Goodhope 1-3 0-0 2.
Halftime: NDSU 22, BS 9. Total fouls: BS 18, NDSU 12. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: BS 39 (Senske 8), NDSU 48 (Jones, Thunstedt 10). 3-point goals: BS 6-23 (Sheley 3-10, Senske 0-1, Zerr 1-3, Pelzer 2-4, Cordes 0-1, Gartner 0-2, Dahl 0-2), NDSU 2-8 (Thunstedt 1-4, Jacobson 1-3, Nudell 0-1). Assists: BS 10 (Pelzer 3), NDSU 14 (Thunstedt 4). Turnovers: BS 15 (Pelzer 3), NDSU 13 (Thunstedt 3).