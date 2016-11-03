NDSU tops Bemidji State in women's basketball

Recommended for you

Taylor Thunstedt added 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Bison.

NDSU hosts Dickinson State at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Scheels Center.

BEMIDJI STATE: Sheley 7-16 1-2 18, Senske 6-13 2-5 14, Zerr 5-9 0-0 11, Pelzer 2-7 0-0 6, Adamich 1-1 0-0 2, Arrington 1-4 1-4 3, Rappe 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-2 0-0, 2, Cordes 0-3 1-2 1, Gartner 0-5 0-0 0, Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Dahl 0-2 0-0 0, Marx 0-0 0-0 0.

NDSU: Jones 7-8 5-7 19, Thunstedt 5-16 3-5 14, Jacobson 4-8 1-2 10, Spencer 4-11 1-2 9, Breske 4-5 0-0 8, Spier 3-10 1-3 7, Nudell 2-5 0-0 4, R. Jacobson 2-4 0-0 4, Ogden 1-5 0-0 2, Goodhope 1-3 0-0 2.

Halftime: NDSU 22, BS 9. Total fouls: BS 18, NDSU 12. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: BS 39 (Senske 8), NDSU 48 (Jones, Thunstedt 10). 3-point goals: BS 6-23 (Sheley 3-10, Senske 0-1, Zerr 1-3, Pelzer 2-4, Cordes 0-1, Gartner 0-2, Dahl 0-2), NDSU 2-8 (Thunstedt 1-4, Jacobson 1-3, Nudell 0-1). Assists: BS 10 (Pelzer 3), NDSU 14 (Thunstedt 4). Turnovers: BS 15 (Pelzer 3), NDSU 13 (Thunstedt 3).