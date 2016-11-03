Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Check out The Forum's voter guide to compare candidates and prepare your ballot

    No. 6 Mahnomen makes it seven straight section championships

    By Chris Murphy on Nov 3, 2016 at 11:08 p.m.
    Mahnomen's Mitch Foss runs past Polk County defenders Pelon Pruneda and James Fontaine Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, during the Minnesota Class 1A, Section 8 championship game at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum1 / 3
    Mahnomen's Jon Starkey intercepts a pass intended for Polk County's Trea Byklum as teammates Izaiah Asher (20) and Mitch Foss (34) follow the play Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, during the Minnesota Class 1A, Section 8 championship game at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum2 / 3
    Mahnomen quarterback Brian Scoenborn scores on a keeper against Polk County Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, during the Minnesota Class 1A, Section 8 championship game at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum3 / 3

    FARGO—There was a bit of doubt when Mahnomen's football team saw its streak of 50 straight wins in the regular season snapped in Week 1 this season.

    The Indians ended up where they always seem to be, winning the Minnesota Class 1A, Section 8 title on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Fargodome for their seventh straight section championship.

    There was no doubt Thursday, as the No. 6-ranked Indians rolled Polk County West 48-6.

    Before Polk County West got a first down, Mahnomen (10-1) had scored three touchdowns. The Indians went 81 yards in a little over four minutes on the game's opening drive to take a 6-0 lead on a Brian Schoenborn 2-yard touchdown run.

    Jon Starkey got on interception on the second play of the ensuing PCW drive and took it 36 yards to the PCW 4-yard line. Izaiah Asher took it the rest of the way on a 4-yard touchdown run on the next play to put the Indians up 12-0 less than six minutes into the game.

    Asher found the end zone again on a 59-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage of the second quarter to put Mahnomen up 18-0. The Indians took full control on a 3-yard touchdown run from Schoenborn with 36.3 seconds remaining in the first half to take a 24-0 lead into the break.

    Polk County West (8-3) showed some life with a 77-yard touchdown run from Matt Knutson with 8 minutes, 47 seconds left in the third, but Mahnomen's defense didn't give up an inch from there. Schoenborn added the exclamation point on a 35-yard touchdown run with 8:42 left in the game to all but seal it.

    Mahnomen advances to the Class 1A state quarterfinal game to be played at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at Bemidji State. Mahnomen will play either Browerville or Parkers Prairie, who play for a Section 6 championship at 3 p.m. Friday in the Fargodome.

    P 0 0 6 0--6

    M 12 14 0 22--48

    M-Schoenborn 2 run (pass failed)

    M-Asher 4 run (run failed)

    M-Asher 59 run (run failed)

    M-Schoenborn 3 run (Schoenborn run)

    P-Knutson 77 run (run failed)

    M-Schoenborn 35 run (Asher run)

    M-Asher 70 interception return (run failed)

    M-Snetsinger 5 run (Snetsinger run)

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh school sportsFootballMahnomen indiansPolk County West Thunder
    Chris Murphy

    Chris Murphy is a sports reporter for the Forum. He's covered high school and college sports in Chicago, North Dakota and Minnesota since 2009 and, for some reason, has been given awards for doing so.

    cmurphy@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5548
    Advertisement