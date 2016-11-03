No. 6 Mahnomen makes it seven straight section championships

The Indians ended up where they always seem to be, winning the Minnesota Class 1A, Section 8 title on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Fargodome for their seventh straight section championship.

There was no doubt Thursday, as the No. 6-ranked Indians rolled Polk County West 48-6.

Before Polk County West got a first down, Mahnomen (10-1) had scored three touchdowns. The Indians went 81 yards in a little over four minutes on the game's opening drive to take a 6-0 lead on a Brian Schoenborn 2-yard touchdown run.

Jon Starkey got on interception on the second play of the ensuing PCW drive and took it 36 yards to the PCW 4-yard line. Izaiah Asher took it the rest of the way on a 4-yard touchdown run on the next play to put the Indians up 12-0 less than six minutes into the game.

Asher found the end zone again on a 59-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage of the second quarter to put Mahnomen up 18-0. The Indians took full control on a 3-yard touchdown run from Schoenborn with 36.3 seconds remaining in the first half to take a 24-0 lead into the break.

Polk County West (8-3) showed some life with a 77-yard touchdown run from Matt Knutson with 8 minutes, 47 seconds left in the third, but Mahnomen's defense didn't give up an inch from there. Schoenborn added the exclamation point on a 35-yard touchdown run with 8:42 left in the game to all but seal it.

Mahnomen advances to the Class 1A state quarterfinal game to be played at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at Bemidji State. Mahnomen will play either Browerville or Parkers Prairie, who play for a Section 6 championship at 3 p.m. Friday in the Fargodome.

P 0 0 6 0--6

M 12 14 0 22--48

M-Schoenborn 2 run (pass failed)

M-Asher 4 run (run failed)

M-Asher 59 run (run failed)

M-Schoenborn 3 run (Schoenborn run)

P-Knutson 77 run (run failed)

M-Schoenborn 35 run (Asher run)

M-Asher 70 interception return (run failed)

M-Snetsinger 5 run (Snetsinger run)