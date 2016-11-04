But participating in such a huge public celebration wasn't part of his Friday schedule.

Murtha said that Bartman didn't want to be "a distraction to the accomplishments of the players and the organization," Murtha told USA Today.

Bartman became a symbol of the Cubs' longstanding failures when he attempted to catch a foul ball during Game 6 of the NLCS against the Marlins. The interference prevented left fielder Moises Alou from having a chance at catching the ball.

Chicago led 3-0 in the eighth inning and Bartman's attempt to catch the ball preceded an eight-run inning for the Marlins, who won the game to tie the series at 3-3. A more pivotal play occurred later in the inning when shortstop Alex Gonzalez booted a potential inning-ending double play ball but it was Bartman who became known as the goat of the series and faced extreme public backlash.

Miami won Game 7 and went on to beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Bartman has gone to great lengths to avoid publicity so passing on the parade isn't a major surprise.

"He was just overjoyed that the Cubs won as all Cubs fans are," Murtha said.