Murphy: The meaning of the World Series to Cub fans

Selfishly, they want to attach tiny words to monumental moments with the insane hope their voice will be read forever.

Every ink-stained sports goon wants to write the narrative of the Cubs, especially those of us who grew up in Chicago, as it wept moment after gut-punching moment. We saw the broad shoulders of Chicago slump. We watched a fan base lean in with cautious optimism only to flop backward in agony over and over. We witnessed the painfully unthinkable, which led to incoherent reasons as to what or who was to blame.

Forget the idea of defeat making victory taste sweeter. This amount of defeat made victory a mirage, something attainable for seemingly everyone else, but this group of loyal fools. They’d roll their eyes, while the nation laughed at them, mocking the stereotypical 20-something who discovered the Cubs when they moved to Wrigleyville or at the jokes on late-night television associating their team with losing. And Jim Belushi. Lord knows everyone mocked Jim Belushi.

