That was good because it was his defense on two passes to Luke Weniger from the Hillcrest 5 that held No. 7 Verndale out of the end zone in the final seconds and gave Hillcrest a 20-14 win and its first section title since 2004.

"They were kind of picking on me all game," Newman said. "My legs were getting kind of tired there. I just read what play they were doing. They just kept doing the same thing. I just stood in front of them."

Verndale (10-1) had begun the final drive at its own 38, trailing by six. The Pirates faced a fourth-and-10 with 1 minute 44 seconds to go but picked up 13 on pass from Mack Jones to Weniger to keep the drive alive.

Verndale picked up a first down at the Hillcrest 11 with less than a minute to go. Jones ran for 7 yards, spiked the ball to stop the clock and then threw two passes to Weniger in the end zone with Newman right on him that fell incomplete.

"It doesn't get better than that; fourth quarter, a few seconds left, third and fourth down," Newman said. "I love this team. It's awesome."

The lone loss on the season for Hillcrest was to Verndale 18-0 in Week 2.

"We didn't come in prepared. We weren't ready," Newman said. "We weren't physically ready to play."

There were other factors in the 18-0 loss for Hillcrest (10-1).

"Eight turnovers, 11 dropped passes, 150 yards of penalties," Hillcrest coach Evan Newman said. "We manned up. So proud of the guys. How did we hold it at the end I have no idea. I just can't even say enough about my boys."

Hillcrest struck first less than two minutes into the second when Sean McGuire fired deep to Reggie Undseth for a 64-yard touchdown pass. The kick after was blocked, so the Comets settled for a 6-0 lead.

Verndale answered on the ensuing drive, marching 72 yards on just six plays, capping the drive with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Mac Schluttner to tie the game at 6-6.

The Comets took the lead late in the half when Kyler Newman's 1-yard dive found the end zone with 1 minute, 6 seconds left in the half. Undseth added two points on a run and the Comets took a 14-6 lead into halftime.

"We wanted it today," McGuire said. "We came out intense and just gave it our all. We just left it on the field. It was so intense."

With 8:47 to go, Hillcrest marched 94 yards on 10 plays, capping the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run from Kyler Newman. McGuire was stuffed on the 2-point conversion, but the Comets wouldn't let the Pirates into the end zone for the final five minutes.

"It's been a long time coming," Kyler Newman said. "I can't believe we got here. This feeling is overwhelming."

Hillcrest will play a 9-man state quarterfinal game at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Cloud State against the Section 2 champion.

H 0 14 0 6--20

V 0 6 8 0--14

H-Undseth 64 pass from McGuire (kick blocked)

V-Schluttner 38 pass from Jones (run failed)

H-Newman 1 run (Undseth run)

V-Weniger 8 run (Schluttner pass from Jones)

H-Newman 3 run (McGuire stuffed)