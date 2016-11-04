"The kids executed and Ridge made a great play and scored so that was really big," Huskies head coach Paul Peterson said. "Mentally, it was really big for us because OTC has been here before. We haven't been here for awhile."

Pillager (11-0) won its first section championship since 2002. The Bulldogs (8-3) were the defending section champions.

"We're going down in history," Hunstad said. "It feels good."

The Huskies drove 83 yards on nine plays in 1 minute, 27 seconds on their final drive of the first half. Pillager faced a second-and-goal from the Ottertail Central 10-yard line with 4.8 seconds remaining until halftime. After an incomplete pass into the end zone, 0.1 seconds remained. Huskies quarterback Joshua Doss then zipped a pass over the middle to Hunstad, who broke a few tackles to power across the goal line with no time remaining on the game clock.

That gave the Huskies a 14-0 lead heading into halftime.

"That was huge," Ottertail Central head coach Eric Olson said. "You think you're 6-0 going at the half, now you're down 14-0. It changes the whole scheme of things in the second half."

The Huskies added two interception returns for touchdowns in the second half to extend their lead. Pillager senior Ryan Foehrenbacher returned an interception 26 yards for a score to give the Huskies a 22-0 lead with 6:05 to play in the third quarter. That Foehrenbacher touchdown came after Ottertail Central had a high snap on a punt and its punter had to throw the ball downfield unable to get off a kick. Foehrenbacher picked off the pass and rumbled into the end zone.

Hunstad added a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown that gave the Huskies a 29-0 lead with 5:02 to play in the fourth quarter.

"We made some key mistakes," Olson said. "With a young team like us, you can't afford that. We don't have the offensive firepower to come back from a big deficit."

The Bulldogs broke the shutout late in the fourth quarter after sophomore quarterback Nick VanErp threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Eric VanErp to cut the Pillager lead to 29-6 with 2:12 remaining.

"Our defense I thought played fairly well," Olson said. "We just didn't have enough offense."

The Bulldogs lost their first two games this season and then rattled off eight consecutive victories to reach the section championship.

"We had a nice season," Olson said. "I've very proud of our kids."

OTC 0 0 0 6--6

PHS 0 14 8 7--29

PHS--Hunstad 12 pass from Doss (run failed)

PHS--Hunstad 10 pass from Doss (Hunstad pass from Doss)

PHS--Foehrenbacher 26 interception return (Foehrenbacher pass from Doss)

PHS--Hunstad 96 interception return (Kruchten kick)

OTC--E. VanErp 21 pass from N. VanErp (pass failed)