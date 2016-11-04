Century stuns Packers in state semifinals

In a rematch in the North Dakota Class 3A semifinals, neither team would go away without a fight.

However, the West Region's No. 2-seeded Century did just enough to beat the East Region's No. 1-seeded West Fargo 30-28 on Friday, Nov. 4, at West Fargo High School.

On West Fargo's first possession, Chase Teiken took his first carry around the right side of the field for a 13-yard touchdown.

On the next series, Century (9-2) put together an 11-play, 75-yard drive that lasted almost 6 minutes and capped it off with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jakob Olson to Luke Little to take a 7-6 lead.

On Century's next drive, the Patriots went 53 yards in eight plays and 4 minutes to set up a 1-yard scoring run by Olson. Near the end of the second quarter, Brandon Kraenzel kicked a 27-yard field goal to give Century a 17-6 lead going into halftime. The Packers ended that first half with two turnovers.

The Packers (10-1) turned things around in the second half, however. Andy Gravdahl ran in a 7-yard touchdown run to end a 12-play, 65-yard drive that went almost 4 minutes.

Century replied right away with a 49-yard kick return by Mason Schulz to set up Olson's 15-yard touchdown pass to Trey Pajimula. But West Fargo scored right back on Alex's Sell's 97-yard kick return for a touchdown to get within three points.

Century fought right back with a 68-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run from Olson.

West Fargo kept pace with a 12-play, 90-yard drive that resulted in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Gravdahl to Haboniman Simon.

BC 7 10 13 x -- xx

WF 6 0 15 x -- xx

WF--Teiken 13 run (kick failed)

BC--Little 32 pass from Olson (Kraenzel kick)

BC--Olson 1 run (Kraenzel kick)

BC--Kraenzel 27 field goal

WF--Gravdahl 7 run (Borg pass from Gravdahl)

BC--Pajimula 15 pass from Olson (Kraenzel kick)

WF--Sell 97 kick return (Vah kick)

BC--Olson 2 run (kick failed)

WF--Simon 14 pass from Gravdahl (Vah kick)