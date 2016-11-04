Century stuns Packers in state semifinals
WEST FARGO—As the East Region's top seed last year, West Fargo fell to Bismarck Century in the final minutes in the state football semifinals on the Patriots' way to a state championship. Earlier this season, West Fargo went to Bismarck and topped Century 19-16 as the Packers went on to an undefeated regular season.
In a rematch in the North Dakota Class 3A semifinals, neither team would go away without a fight.
However, the West Region's No. 2-seeded Century did just enough to beat the East Region's No. 1-seeded West Fargo 30-28 on Friday, Nov. 4, at West Fargo High School.
On West Fargo's first possession, Chase Teiken took his first carry around the right side of the field for a 13-yard touchdown.
On the next series, Century (9-2) put together an 11-play, 75-yard drive that lasted almost 6 minutes and capped it off with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jakob Olson to Luke Little to take a 7-6 lead.
On Century's next drive, the Patriots went 53 yards in eight plays and 4 minutes to set up a 1-yard scoring run by Olson. Near the end of the second quarter, Brandon Kraenzel kicked a 27-yard field goal to give Century a 17-6 lead going into halftime. The Packers ended that first half with two turnovers.
The Packers (10-1) turned things around in the second half, however. Andy Gravdahl ran in a 7-yard touchdown run to end a 12-play, 65-yard drive that went almost 4 minutes.
Century replied right away with a 49-yard kick return by Mason Schulz to set up Olson's 15-yard touchdown pass to Trey Pajimula. But West Fargo scored right back on Alex's Sell's 97-yard kick return for a touchdown to get within three points.
Century fought right back with a 68-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run from Olson.
West Fargo kept pace with a 12-play, 90-yard drive that resulted in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Gravdahl to Haboniman Simon.
BC 7 10 13 x -- xx
WF 6 0 15 x -- xx
WF--Teiken 13 run (kick failed)
BC--Little 32 pass from Olson (Kraenzel kick)
BC--Olson 1 run (Kraenzel kick)
BC--Kraenzel 27 field goal
WF--Gravdahl 7 run (Borg pass from Gravdahl)
BC--Pajimula 15 pass from Olson (Kraenzel kick)
WF--Sell 97 kick return (Vah kick)
BC--Olson 2 run (kick failed)
WF--Simon 14 pass from Gravdahl (Vah kick)