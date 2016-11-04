Century stuns unbeaten West Fargo in state semifinals

Olson had to fill in those shoes, and things didn't start too well for the junior right away. He threw three interceptions in Century's 19-16 loss to West Fargo earlier this season.

But the young quarterback matured and learned from his mistakes.

Olson led the West Region's No. 2-seeded Century to upset the East Region's No. 1-seeded West Fargo 30-28 in the North Dakota Class 3A state semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4, at West Fargo High School for a state championship berth.

"The one thing we needed to see out of Jakob tonight was just that confidence that he's gained throughout the season," Century head coach Ron Wingenbach said. "Even when we were down, he put the team on his back."

Olson completed 14 of 19 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for 85 yards and another two touchdowns on 20 carries. Century had 333 yards offensively to West Fargo's 273.

"We had a wonderful year," West Fargo head coach Jay Gibson said. "We played a team that played perfect, and we didn't play perfect and came up two points short. We had an incredible comeback and came back time and time again. They had a flawless game plan, and I think their quarterback played perfectly."

Neither team would go down without a fight. On West Fargo's first possession, Chase Teiken took his first carry around the right side of the field for a 13-yard touchdown. Teiken would end the game with 83 yards on 15 carries.

On the next series, Century (9-2) put together an 11-play, 75-yard drive that lasted almost 6 minutes and capped it off with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Olson to Luke Little to take a 7-6 lead.

On Century's next drive, the Patriots went 47 yards in eight plays and 4 minutes to set up a 1-yard scoring run by Olson. Near the end of the second quarter, Brandon Kraenzel kicked a 27-yard field goal to give Century a 17-6 lead going into halftime. The Packers ended that first half with two turnovers.

The Packers (10-1) turned things around in the second half, however. Andy Gravdahl ran in a 7-yard touchdown run to end a 12-play, 65-yard drive that went almost 4 minutes. The quarterback ended the game going 11-for-22 for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Century replied right away with a 49-yard kick return by Mason Schulz to set up Olson's 16-yard touchdown pass to Trey Pajimula. West Fargo scored right back on Alex's Sell's 97-yard kick return for a touchdown to get within three points.

Century fought right back with a 68-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from Olson.

"Everything running through my mind was that everyone worked so hard this season," Olson said. "We knew we had to work hard to be in this position."

West Fargo kept pace with a 12-play, 90-yard drive that resulted in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Gravdahl to Haboniman Simon. But Century drained out the clock on its next possession and ended West Fargo's previously undefeated season.

"It's really disappointing to go 10-0 and then lose a really important game," said Simon, a senior who ended the game with five catches for 94 yards and that touchdown. "But we gave it our all out there. Century just came ready to play and we weren't ready to play."

BC 7 10 13 0 -- 30

WF 6 0 15 7 -- 28

WF--Teiken 13 run (kick failed)

BC--Little 32 pass from Olson (Kraenzel kick)

BC--Olson 1 run (Kraenzel kick)

BC--Kraenzel 27 field goal

WF--Gravdahl 7 run (Borg pass from Gravdahl)

BC--Pajimula 16 pass from Olson (Kraenzel kick)

WF--Sell 97 kick return (Vah kick)

BC--Olson 1 run (kick failed)

WF--Simon 13 pass from Gravdahl (Vah kick)