No. 2 Barnesville finds redemption in win over Hawley

John was gasping for air.

“I was not expecting that at all. Lost my breath and everything,” John said. “It was painful. That was a turning point in the game. After that, we picked it up a notched, marched down the field and kept going.”

No. 2-ranked Barnesville at that point trailed by five. After that hit, the Trojans scored 15 unanswered points to knock off Hawley 24-14 and capture its first section title since 2010. The Nuggets got one first down after that hit to John.

“It triggered them,” Barnesville coach Bryan Strand said. “Our kids responded the entire night and I couldn’t be prouder of them. It wasn’t a perfect game, but we did what we had to do to get the win.”

Another chapter was written in the history books of the football rivalry between Hawley and Barnesville on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Fargodome. It was the fourth time in the last five seasons the two met in the section playoffs and the third time in the last five seasons the two squared off in the section championship.

The previous two section-title matchups went to Hawley, but this chapter belonged to No. 2 Barnesville.

“We made mistakes. We had two starters go down in the first half and our next starters filled in and did a great job,” Strand said. “It was a great game. (Hawley coach Peder Naatz) had his guys ready and our guys were ready. We overcame adversity. We just played well.”

Hawley struck first, after Sam Wamre recovered a fumble on a punt attempt at the Barnesville 25-yard line late in the first quarter. One play later, Donnie Loegering made three Barnesville defenders miss on a 25-yard touchdown run to put the Nuggets up 6-0.

Barnesville answered on the ensuing drive, going 52 yards on 11 run plays, capping the drive on a 1-yard touchdown run from Brady Tweeton on fourth-and-goal. Tweeton added two points on a run to put the Trojans up 8-6 at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Jacob Vetter found Chase Libak for a 22-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-12. Vetter found Josh Fenske for the two-point conversion and the Nuggets were up 14-8.

Two plays after John was leveled, Tweeton had the answer, going 85 yards for a touchdown with 1:26 left in the third. He added the two-point conversion and Barnesville had itself a 16-14 lead.

“It sparked us. We knew that we had to keep going hard. If he was hurt or not, the next guy would have stepped up,” said Tweeton, who finished with 259 yards and two touchdowns rushing. “We weren’t very happy about that. We tried and capitalize off it and hit them right back.”

Fittingly, there was John to shut the door with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:48 to go. Tweeton added a 2-point conversion to push the lead to 10 and seal it.

Barnesville will take on No. 3 Pillager at Moorhead High School at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

“That was amazing,” John said. “Coming back from that and sealing the game for us was great. We were all excited for this game, and we got the job done.”

H 6 0 8 0--14

B 0 8 8 8--24

H-Loegering 25 run (kick failed)

B-Tweeton 1 run (Tweeton run)

H-Libak 22 pass from Vetter (Fenske pass from Vetter)

B-Tweeton 85 run (Tweeton run)

B-John 1 run (Tweeton run)