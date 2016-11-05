UPDATE: UND wins 8th straight game to solidify playoff spot

On Saturday, the Fighting Hawks solidified an even stronger resume for the 2016 FCS Playoff Committee.

No. 16 UND won its eighth-straight game and stayed unbeaten in the Big Sky Conference with a 23-13 victory over Northern Colorado at Nottingham Field.

UND sophomore running back John Santiago ran for 204 yards and kicker Reid Taubenheim connected on three field goals.

UND started backup Ryan Bartels at quarterback in the place of Keaton Studsrud, who injured his shoulder in last Saturday’s win over Weber State.

Bartels was 10-for-16 passing with one interception. The senior passed for 89 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Luke Mathewson in the third quarter. Mathewson’s first career touchdown gave the Fighting Hawks a 20-7 advantage.

“It was a pretty stressful week,” Bartels said. “I knew I had to make sure I was ready and not let the team down. That’s what motivated me the most: Doing it for the guys.”

Bartels threw a jumpball in the back of the end zone to Mathewson on third-and-6 from the 9.

“I called the play quick at the line and didn’t realize it was (Mathewson),” Bartels said. “I threw it up high, and he made a great catch.”

UND’s defense did its part. Torrey Hunt and Deion Harris had interceptions as the Fighting Hawks pushed their season total to 18 interceptions.

UND (8-2, 7-0) ran the ball 54 times for 290 yards, while Northern Colorado (5-4, 3-3 Big Sky) ran for 6 yards on 21 carries.

Northern Colorado cut UND’s lead to 23-13 with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter on a fourth-down pass from Kyle Sloter to Stephen Miller, who scored from 20 yards out.

The Bears went for a 2-point conversion pass to try to pull within eight, but Sloter’s attempt was incomplete. UND recovered the ensuing onside kick and kneeled out the remaining clock.

UNC was led by Sloter, who finished 26-for-47 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Miller was his top target with seven grabs for 108 yards.

“That was a good team win,” UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. “I was really proud of Ryan Bartels. I thought he competed hard and prepared well. He made some really good plays.

“We had to come in and battle. Defensively, I thought our guys stood strong to the test.”

Schweigert said the team didn’t spend much time talking about a change at quarterback.

“We don’t like the injury part of the game, but you have to be able to handle it,” Schweigert said.

Santiago’s second-career 200-yard rushing game was a season-high.

“He’s a special player,” Schweigert said. “He made a lot of big plays for us today. I love the way he competes. He was huge for us.”